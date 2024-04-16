Shelley select by Phoenix in WNBA draft

Nebraska basketball’s Jaz Shelley was selected by the Phoenix Mercury during the WNBA draft on Monday night. Shelley was taken with the 29th overall pick in the third round.

She becomes the first Husker to go directly from Nebraska to the WNBA since Jordan Hooper in 2014. The Tulsa Shock selected Hooper as the No. 13 overall pick.

The native from Moe, Australia, averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while helping the Cornhuskers to the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Over her three-year Nebraska career, Shelley finished 16th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,364 points. She was one of three Australians taken in this year’s draft, and one of seven Big Ten Conference players selected.

Phoenix is coming off a 9-31 season in 2023 with a sixth-place finish in the Western Conference.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire