Shelley makes professional debut in Australia

A former Husker made her professional debut in Australia over the weekend. Jaz Shelley took the floor for the Ballarat Miners Women of the Mitsubishi NBL1 South league.

Shelley had ten points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in her first action of the season. She helped the Miners defeat the Dandenong Rangers 82-75 on Saturday.

After starting her career with the Oregon Ducks, the guard spent three seasons at Nebraska. In 35 games, she averaged 13.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game for the 2023-24 season.

The Phoenix Mercury took the Moe, Australia native in the third round of the 2024 WNBA draft. She was cut after the preseason’s competition.

Through 13 games this season, the Miners have a record of 5-8 and are ranked 13th out of 19 teams in the South division.

Jaz Shelley put up a nice 10 pts/6 reb/1 ast/1 stl in her return to NBL1 play. Helped Ballarat earn the win over Dandenong and fellow 2024 WNBA draftee Nyadiew Puoch (#10 pick). pic.twitter.com/Gnj5b8z01e — Drake (@DrakeKeeler) June 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire