Shelia Ford Hamp, Rod Wood release statements on new Lions GM Brad Holmes

Early Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions agreed to a five-year deal with Brad Holmes (former Rams’ director of college scouting) to be their new general manager.

A few hours later, the Lions confirmed the hire, along with statements from principal owner Shelia Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood. Additionally, Rams general manager Les Snead also released a statement on Holmes.

Shelia Ford Hamp

“On behalf of the entire Lions organization, I am thrilled to welcome Brad Holmes to Detroit. Several weeks ago when we embarked on this process, it was critical that we find the right person to fit our vision for this team. It was evident early on that Brad is a proven leader who is ready for this opportunity. We are thrilled to introduce him to our fans as a member of our football family.”

Rod Wood

“Throughout our search for a new general manager, Brad was someone who stood out immediately. His abilities as a critical thinker, along with his extensive experience implementing technology and analytics into his approach to scouting, were among the many decisive qualities Brad displayed in our time getting to know him during the interview process. We look forward to him helping lead our organization as we take the next steps as a team.”

Rams’ GM Les Snead