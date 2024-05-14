Sheldon, Taylor make respective rosters as WNBA season gets set to begin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the most highly anticipated seasons in WNBA history is set to begin Tuesday night. And a pair of former Buckeyes have secured their spots on their respective opening night rosters.

Former Buckeyes guard Celeste Taylor will have jersey No. 6 for the Indiana Fever after making the cut. After being selected 15th overall, Taylor will begin her professional career on Tuesday night alongside talent like former OSU guard Kelsey Mitchell, last year’s top draft pick Aliyah Boston and this year’s No. 1 selection, Caitlin Clark.

First round draft pick and Dublin-native Jacy Sheldon will wear jersey No. 4 for the Dallas Wings when they begin the season against the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night. The fifth-overall pick spent five seasons with Ohio State and averaged 17.8 points a game in her final season with the Buckeyes.

With the amount of talent in the WNBA and the limited number of roster spots, Sheldon and Taylor defied the odds by making the cut. This year marked the first time since 2018 that two Buckeyes were drafted into the league from the same class.

