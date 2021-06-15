After two NFL seasons, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson mused about getting Ndamukong Suh money. That hasn’t happened.

Richardson’s ninth season in the NFL, a return to Minnesota after a two-season absence, pays $3.6 million in salary, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

With incentives, Richardson could make up to $4.35 million.

In 2019, Richardson signed a three-year, $37 million deal with the Browns. They cut him in lieu of paying a salary of $11.9 million in 2021.

The Browns wanted him back, presumably for less than the $3.6 million he’ll make in Minnesota this year.

The 2013 NFL defensive rookie of the year, the Jets traded Richardson to the Seahawks after the 2016 season for receiver Jermaine Kearse and a second-round pick. Richardson left Seattle after one year.

Sheldon Richardson’s one-year deal is worth $3.6 million originally appeared on Pro Football Talk