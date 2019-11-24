Sheldon Richardson hopes Mason Rudolph starts next week

The Steelers benched quarterback Mason Rudolph on Sunday and head coach Mike Tomlin said after the 16-10 win that everyone will have to wait and see whether Rudolph or Devlin Hodges starts against the Browns next week.

Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has made his opinion known. Richardson said after Cleveland beat the Dolphins that he is hoping to see Rudolph in the lineup. Richardson made it clear his choice has nothing to do with lingering bad feelings about the fight that led to Myles Garrett‘s suspension when he was asked why he feels that way.

“Did you see him last game?”

Rudolph was 23-of-44 for 221 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in a 21-7 Cleveland win. He laid another egg this week and that may leave Richardson’s wish unfulfilled.