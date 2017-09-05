Sheldon Richardson excited to join Seahawks’ “crazy” locker room

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson didn’t want to give out details of exactly what happened during his first time meeting with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, but it’s clear he was the butt of the joke.

“Team meeting is nuts,” Richardson said after his first practice in Seattle. “Team meeting is a little different. They got me today, cracked a little joke on me in the team meeting – don’t want to go into it – but it was fun. Fun environment.”

“These guys are crazy, in a good way,” Richardson said of Seattle’s locker room. “Everybody is laid back. Everybody is family. They are real big on that. I’m used to a locker room like that, so just come on in and be a part of the family.”

Richardson joins a Seattle defense that was already loaded with talent. The Seahawks now have a total of eight players on defense that have made the Pro Bowl a combined 21 times. That doesn’t include defensive end Frank Clark, who posted 10 sacks last year as a rotational pass rusher behind Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett.

“This will fit together really well,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “We should be good up front against the running game, which is always crucial to us. We’ll see how well we can build our pass rush. I like the mix that we have. This will make a really good matchup for Mike (Bennett) on the inside with Sheldon on one side and Mike on the other. The combination of guys with Cliff (Avril), Marcus (Smith) and Frank (Clark) outside, that’s a good matchup for us. We like those guys, like the group. Hopefully they’ll be very productive.”

Richardson feels like he’s back in his best position at tackle and believes he has a tremendous chance laid out in front of him.

“It’s huge, it’s huge,” he said. “I have a good opportunity here, and I plan to make the most of it.”