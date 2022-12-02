It looks like the Jets defensive line will have Sheldon Rankins back for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Rankins has missed the last two games with an elbow injury, but he’s practiced all this week and head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday that the team expects him to play this weekend.

“Knock on wood, he’s been having such a nice year,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “Effective pass rushing, he’s been disruptive in the run game, veteran leadership, knows how to play the game. So, getting him back is always good.”

Rankins has 25 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in nine starts this season.

While Rankins is set to return, the Jets are planning to play without running back Michael Carter. He hurt his ankle last Sunday and Saleh called him doubtful to play against the Vikings.

Sheldon Rankins set to return for Jets, Michael Carter doubtful to play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk