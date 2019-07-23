Sheldon Rankins placed on PUP

The Saints have placed Sheldon Rankins on the physically unable to perform list, according to the NFL’s official transactions report Tuesday.

The move comes as no surprise givens Rankins tore his Achilles on Jan. 13.

With a normal prognosis of 10 months, Rankins could miss the start of the season as he continues his rehab.

Rankins, 25, made 40 tackles and eight sacks last season. In three seasons, he has 86 tackles, 14 sacks and an interception.