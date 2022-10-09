Sheldon Rankins absolutely loved Quinnen Williams’ stiff-arm of Tyreek Hill

The Jets were full of highlights in their 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. One such highlight was Carl Lawson’s fourth-quarter strip-sack on Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson that was recovered by Quinnen Williams.

Williams then proceeded to advance the ball. Oh, and he also pie-faced Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill right to the ground.

One player who really loved that stiff-arm? Williams’ running mate on the line, Sheldon Rankins.

“If you can’t get into the end zone, a close second is launching another human being into the turf,” Rankins told reporters after the game. On the very next play from scrimmage, it was Breece Hall getting into the end zone to all but ice the game for the Jets at 33-17.

John Franklin-Myers also mentioned how Hill’s comments about the Jets and spurning them in favor of the Dolphins this offseason were disrespectful and rubbed people the wrong way,

It was all fun and games for the Jets on Sunday as they launched the entire Dolphins team into the turf and into third place in the division just two weeks after being one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.

