Sheldon grad Teitum Tuioti turning heads as practices heat up for Oregon football

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti works out with the Ducks during practice Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Eugene.

Perhaps it wasn’t a surprise that Teitum Tuioti, a Sheldon standout and the son of second-year Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, committed to play for the Ducks after moving with his dad across the country from Nebraska last fall.

A year later, he is already turning heads as a true freshman.

A four-star prospect from Oahu, Hawaii, who played at Lincoln Southeast for three years while his dad coached at Nebraska, Teitum enrolled at Oregon this spring, and since arriving on campus has put on 30 pounds, his dad said.

“He’s matured a lot as a person," his dad said. "From the development side, our staff does a really good job in terms of the connection part, and coach (Wilson) Love does a good job in the weight room. He’s added 30 pounds to his frame since he’s been on campus. That’s a testament to coach Love and his staff and our nutritionists.”

Oregon's Teitum Tuioti earning accolades from coaches, teammates

The work is paying off. On the fourth day of fall camp, head coach Dan Lanning mentioned the freshman as an early standout, and days later, junior linebacker and team leader Jeffrey Bassa echoed his progress.

“He’s a big name that stands out,” Bassa said. “The kid works hard, he’s been thrown into the fire, he’s been rolling with the ones, rolling with the twos, he’s been mixing around a bit. He’s been making some great plays like getting picks.”

Sheldon’s Teitum Tuioti drives the ball up the field after a reception. The No. 2 Sheldon Irish defeated No. 3 Tualatin 28-14 in the semifinal round of the OSAA Class 6A state tournament Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at McNary High School in Keizer.

A standout at Sheldon who helped Irish to 6A state title game

For his dad, having his son on the team means he gets to see him more than he could when Teitum was making a name for himself in high school.

At Sheldon, Teitum helped guide the Irish to the OSAA Class 6A state title game, finishing with 84 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

On the offensive end, he caught 24 passes for 446 yards and six touchdowns while rushing 12 times for 44 yards and a score.

“As a dad in this profession you miss a lot,” Tony said. “Just being around your kids and not being able to see them. To see him in the building, and to see him in meetings, and to see him out at practice, it’s a really cool experience.”

