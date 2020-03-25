Sheldon Day leaves 49ers, signs contract with Colts in free agency

The Indianapolis Colts now have half of the 49ers' starting defensive line from Super Bowl LIV on their roster.

The Colts on Wednesday signed former 49ers nose tackle Sheldon Day, the club announced.

We have signed DT Sheldon Day. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 25, 2020

The Colts acquired 49ers team MVP DeForest Buckner in a trade last week for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Day was a backup last season with the 49ers and became the starter when D.J. Jones went on season-ending injured reserve in mid-December with an ankle injury.

Day started the final two games of the regular season and all three playoff games, including the Super Bowl. He had one tackle in the 49ers' 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers originally acquired Day when they claimed him off waivers in November 2017 from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones will be back as the 49ers' starting nose tackle in 2020. Jullian Taylor returns as a potential backup.

