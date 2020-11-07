Sheldon Creed has an incredible late restart to win 2020 Truck Series title

Sheldon Creed does a burnout after winning the 2020 Truck Series title. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sheldon Creed had a fantastic restart with two laps to go to win the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series title.

Creed’s GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt was in command of the race with less than three laps to go when a caution came out for a crash. Moffitt stayed out on the track while Creed pitted for two tires.

Moffitt was on the front row with fellow title contender Grant Enfinger for the restart while Creed ended up restarting ninth.

As Moffitt failed to accelerate quickly on the restart with older tires, the field behind him tried to take advantage. Creed went way low on the Phoenix Raceway apron to gain multiple spots and somehow found himself in the lead before the white flag waved for the final lap.

After the race, Moffitt was upset with his crew chief Chad Norris.

“We finally hit the setup right and can’t call a race to save our lives,” Moffitt said on pit road. “It’s cost us multiple times this year and now it cost us a championship.”

Moffitt, the 2018 Truck Series champion, led 77 of the race’s 152 laps. But his poor late restart gave Creed and others the opportunity to race around him for the win. Before Dawson Cram crashed to bring out that final caution, Moffitt had a lead of over three seconds and looked well on his way to a second Truck Series title.

Instead, Creed is now a Truck Series champion for the first time. The 23-year-old won the 2018 ARCA Series title before moving to the Truck Series in 2019. He was 10th in the standings in his rookie season before he won five races in 2020 to earn himself the title.

