Driver Sheldon Creed will return to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 to drive the team’s No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Creed, the 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion and 2018 ARCA Racing Series champion, has earned four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes through 32 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. He has led 155 laps and narrowly missed making the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs in his rookie year.

Whelen Engineering will continue to sponsor the car.

“I’m proud to continue my relationship with Richard Childress Racing and Whelen Engineering and look forward to building on the foundation we laid together in 2022,” said Creed in a team statement. “It’s been a dream come true to drive for a legendary car owner such as Richard Childress. … My goal is to go out and win races and championships for RCR and Whelen and to continue to showcase their American-made products to race fans throughout the country.”

Read more about NASCAR

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway Kelley Earnhardt Miller: Big sister, big boss for Dale Earnhardt Jr. NASCAR viewer’s guide for Phoenix Raceway

Sheldon Creed will return to RCR Xfinity team in 2023 originally appeared on NBCSports.com