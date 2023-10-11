Sheldon Creed will not return to RCR's Xfinity team in 2024

Sheldon Creed will not return to the No. 2 Xfinity team for Richard Childress Racing in 2024, the team announced Wednesday.

Creed is completing his second season in the Xfinity Series with the organization. He is seventh in the playoff standings heading into the Round of 8 opener Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Creed has no wins, nine top-five and 27 top-10 finishes in 62 Xfinity starts for RCR.

He won the Truck championship in 2020 for GMS Racing.

RCR stated that it would announce the new driver of the No. 2 car in the "near future."