Sheldon Creed joining RCR Xfinity program in 2022

Reigning Truck champion Sheldon Creed will move to the Xfinity Series in 2022 and drive for Richard Childress Racing, the team announced Tuesday.

Creed has won the first two races in the Camping World Truck Series playoffs this year for GMS Racing. He has eight career Truck wins in 70 series starts. Creed will seek his third Truck series win in a row Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Sheldon has proved himself as a talented driver during his short NASCAR Career and we know that he will help contribute to RCR’s competitive NASCAR Xfinity Series program with his drive to succeed,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR, in a statement. “I am looking forward to watching his career continue to develop as a RCR driver and feel confident that he will represent RCR well both on and off the track.”

“To drive for a legendary team like Richard Childress Racing and have the support of Richard Childress means everything to me,” said Creed. “So many current NASCAR Cup Series stars got their start in RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, so it is an honor to be able to add my name to that prestigious list. I am grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to 2022.”

RCR did not state what car number Creed will drive or sponsorship. The team stated that additional details on its 2022 Xfinity lineup will be announced at a later date.

