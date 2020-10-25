Sheldon Creed advances to Championship 4 with Texas victory in overtime

Sheldon Creed is Championship 4 bound after winning the second Round of 8 race for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway.

Creed led 131 of the 152 circuits in Sunday‘s SpeedyCash.com 400 at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth track, earning his fourth victory of the 2020 season.

The No. 2 GMS Racing driver held off playoff driver Austin Hill during an overtime restart after Ben Rhodes, another playoff driver, wrecked Christian Eckes with three laps remaining in the originally scheduled distance.

Hill hung on to finish second, as Zane Smith, Raphael Lessard and Brett Moffitt completed the top five. Creed joins GMS Racing teammate Moffitt in the Championship 4 after Moffitt won last weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Creed was running third with 18 laps remaining when race leader Stewart Friesen and Johnny Sauter crashed. Sauter drove to the inside of Friesen‘s No. 52 truck when Sauter lost control of the No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford, sending both drivers hard into the outside at the exit of Turn 2. Friesen retired from the race to finish 28th while Sauter finished 23rd.

Grant Enfinger took the biggest points hit among the postseason competitors when the engine expired in the No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford on Lap 92.

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will finish off the Round of 8 on Friday with the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway (8 p.m. on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).