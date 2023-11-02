Shelby vs. Van Wert: What you need to know ahead of OHSAA playoff football matchup

SHELBY — The new scoreboard at Shelby High School might get some extra work on Friday night.

When the Shelby Whippets host the Van Wert Cougars in the second round of the OHSAA football playoffs, prolific offenses will be taking the field and touchdowns will not be in short supply. Let's take a deeper look at this matchup.

No. 6 Van Wert (8-3) at No. 3 Shelby (9-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Shelby Whippets: The Whippets ended the regular season as one of the top offenses in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, averaging 503.8 yards per game (210.1 rushing, 293.7 passing). They averaged 39.9 points while allowing 20.2. The offense continued that trend last week, dropping 40 points on Cleveland Central Catholic in the first round, while the defense has stepped up its game with back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2017. If the defense can continue to play with that kind of momentum and the O does its thing, it could be a great night for the Whippets. Mid-game adjustments have paid off tremendously for Shelby, as it outscored its opponents 226-68 in the second half of games in the regular season. If Shelby can get into the intermission with a lead, Week 13 looks like a strong possibility.

Shelby's Brayden Devito (2) carries against Cleveland Central Catholic.

Van Wert Cougars: With 4,311 total yards (2,053 through the air and 2,258 on the ground), the Cougars play complimentary football on the offensive end. Sell out to stop the run and the Cougs will air it out. Play mass coverage and they will eat up yardage in the run game. Much like Shelby. They score 35.7 points per game and allow 26.6, so there are plenty of points scored whenever Van Wert takes the field. The Cougars have topped 40 points six times, including a 64-point outburst in Week 2 in a 64-42 win over Bath. The Cougars have proved they can win a shootout.

Analysis: With both offenses being so prolific, the difference will come down to defense and that is where Shelby should have the edge. After their dramatic 37-31 win over Ontario, the Whippets haven't allowed a single point against two playoff teams. If they can contain the Cougars and limit them to under 20 points, they have a good shot. The Cougars have lost three games this year, and they failed to get to 20 in all of them. That is the magic number for Shelby.

Players to Watch

Shelby High School's Issaiah Ramsey (13) pulls in a pass from Brayden Devito for a touchdown as Cleveland Central Catholic High School's Messiah Jordan (12) defends during first quarter of their Division IV Region 14 first round playoff game action Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at Shelby High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Brayden DeVito, Shelby

DeVito has put up a first-team All-Ohio resume this season. During the regular season, he completed 146 of 223 passes for 2,717 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 12.18 yards per completion and 271.70 per game. He also led the Whippets in rushing with 1,001 yards on 115 carries with 13 scores. During the first round of the playoffs, he became a 3,000-yard passer to go with his 1,000-yard rushing season. Needless to say, the offense runs through him and he makes special things happen. Heck, he even has two touchdown catches this season, giving him 42 in all so far.

Brylen Parker, Van Wert

Like the Whippets, the Cougars let their QB do most of the heavy lifting and Parker sure can carry ton of responsibility. He has completed 152 of 255 passes for 1,872 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also leads his team in rushing with 1,384 yards on 250 carries and 20 touchdowns. He was an All-Ohio running back last season and is an All-Ohio QB candidate this season, so his dual-threat abilities make him a very dangerous player to prepare for.

Issaiah Ramsey, Shelby

DeVito wouldn't be able to do what he does without a stud wide receiver and the Whippets have a great one in Ramsey. In the first 10 games, Ramsey caught 54 passes for 1,080 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 20 yards per catch and 108 yards per game. He also had three interceptions and a forced fumble on defense. Ramsey is as special as it gets and has a ton of Division II offers on the table, with some Division I's joining the party. With a big game Friday on the playoff stage, Ramsey could improve his recruiting stock even more.

Conner Campbell, Van Wert

Like Shelby, Van Wert has a dangerous QB-wide receiver combo. Campbell has 74 catches for 1,009 yards and seven touchdowns. He requires a double-team on nearly every pass play and cannot get lost in coverage or he will make you pay. If Ramsey covers him on defense, it will be a heck of a show all night long.

Mason Vent, Shelby

Shelby High School's Mason Vent (57) sacks Cleveland Central Catholic High School's Vondell Miller (10) during their Division IV Region 14 first round playoff game action Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at Shelby High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Vent is a standout defensive player for the Whippets, tied for the team lead with six sacks and also added seven tackles for loss. The key to stopping a dynamic runner like Parker is to make him uncomfortable in the backfield and contain him in the pocket, and that will start with Vent. If he can wreak havoc, the Whippets have a great chance to get stops or at least put the Cougars in long-yardage situations where the secondary can do its thing.

Gage Stemen, Van Wert

Stemen is a standout in the secondary for the Cougars. He has five interceptions to go with his team-high 82 tackles and four tackles for loss. If he can create some turnovers and give the Cougars some extra possessions, it could be the difference in the game. The more the Cougars have the ball with that high-powered offense, the better chance they have of pulling off the upset.

Miles Swisher, Shelby

Swisher may be the most underrated player on the Whippets' roster. He is an impact player both ways with 32 catches for 447 yards and a touchdown on offense and leads the team with 67 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Like Vent, Swisher will need to keep Van Wert on its heels and uncomfortable with its play-calling. If he can get some stops behind the line, the Whippets have a great chance to win this game.

Chance Youngpeter, Van Wert

Youngpeter is Van Wert's best defensive lineman, with four sacks and five tackles for loss. He will be key for the Cougars if he can disrupt DeVito's rhythm and force him to try to make spectacular plays. Youngpeter will be a major focus for the Shelby offensive line this week and blocking him will be priority No. 1.

