Shelby vs Glenville: Breaking down the OHSAA Division IV Region 14 semifinal football game

ELYRIA — The stage is set.

The Shelby Whippets will play the Glenville Tarblooders in the Division IV Region 14 semifinals on Friday night for a shot at a regional championship. It should be a great night for football and an exciting one at that. So, to get your juices flowing, let's break down this matchup bit by bit.

The matchup

No. 3 Shelby (10-2) vs No. 2 Glenville (9-3), 7 p.m. at Elyria High School's Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Shelby Whippets: In last week's win over Van Wert, the Whippets made some history. With 71 points, they scored the most points in a postseason game in program history. They needed just 19 first downs and only had one penalty. With 679 yards of total offense, it was the best offensive performance of the season at the perfect time against a prolific Van Wert offense. The Whippets threw for 430 yards and ran for 249 with seven touchdowns on the ground and three through the air. Shelby attempted 30 passes completing 70% of them and averaged 10.8 yards per play.

Defensively, the Whippets gave up 461 yards of total offense and 41 points. After allowing 34 points in the first half, the Whippets put the clamps down in the second half allowing just seven points over the final two quarters, including a shutout in the third to help create some separation. The Whippets will have to be more sound defensively in the first half against the defending Division IV state champs.

Glenville Tarblooders: The defending Division IV state champions are as advertised. Their three losses came against teams with a combined 30-1 record including undefeated Avon, which is expected to compete for a Division II state title, Archbishop Hoban, another D2 title contender, and IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida which sports some of the best high school football players from all over the country. And each game was close. A 24-16 loss to Avon, a 28-6 loss to IMG (which is actually a small victory) and a 28-16 loss to Hoban are nothing to be mad about.

The Tarblooders are averaging 34.4 points per game. Take out the three losses where they failed to score more than 20 points, and they have scored at least 34 in all of their wins with six over 40 and one over 50. In their wins, they have outscored opponents 375-50, and in the playoffs, the differential is 88-7 in two games. The Tarblooders have just one win over an opponent with a winning record, Dinwiddie out of Virginia, in Week 1. Four of their opponents went .500 on the season.

Shelby High School's Casey Lantz (11) is tackled by Cleveland Central Catholic High School's Isaac Cage (0) during their Division IV Region 14 first round playoff game action Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at Shelby High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Analysis: It will be strength against strength again in this one. Shelby's prolific offense that scored the most points in a game since 2014 last week against a Glenville defense that has four Division I commits roaming around and has only allowed seven points in the postseason. It will all come down to two things: which strengths for both teams will limit mistakes and which team plays better on the other side of the ball? Can Shelby play defense like it did in the second half against Van Wert and keep Glenville's offense off the field or can Glenville utilize its athleticism to sustain drives and put up points?

Players to watch

Brayden DeVito, Shelby

Last week, DeVito completed 20-of-29 passes for 427 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for possibly the best game of the season and maybe even his career. He also ran for 122 yards and two TDs as he now sits at 3,352 yards passing and 28 TDs with 1,197 yards rushing and 17 scores. Throw in two receiving touchdowns and he has 47 TDs for the season. This kid is the real deal and only a sophomore. With a visit to Marshall already completed, more interest is about to come for this youngster, especially after a game in which he goes up against other Division I level players. When he has the ball in his hands, special things happen, and he is going to have to continue to make special plays this week.

D’Shawntae Jones, Glenville

The Northeast Lakes District Offensive Player of the Year finished the regular season with 1,509 yards and 22 touchdowns on 131 carries and scored 26 total touchdowns. He played a lot of defense this year, more than in years past, with 65 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception to his credit. He ran for 158 yards and a touchdown against Hoban and 100 yards against IMG proving he belonged on the field against some of the best players in Ohio and in the nation. He is the nephew of Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones. He is still fielding offers and is on Kentucky, Army and Syracuse's radar among many other mid-major programs. Shelby will have to make sure to get multiple hats on him whenever he is handed the ball.

Shelby High School's Skyler Winters (21) carries the ball against Cleveland Central Catholic High School during their Division IV Region 14 first round playoff game action Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at Shelby High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Issaiah Ramsey, Shelby

Ramsey had himself a game last week with 11 catches for 247 yards and a touchdowns as he averaged 22.45 yards per catch in the win over Van Wert. For the season, he now has 70 catches for 1,406 yards and 11 touchdowns and he will be absolutely huge in this one as Glenville sports a Division I college-level secondary. Ramsey is gaining a lot of Division I interest as well with Western Illinois on the table along with several high-level Division II programs like Findlay, University of Indianapolis, Grand Valley State, Tiffin, and Ashland. He broke the career receiving yards record becoming just the first player in program history with 3,000 receiving yards.

Damarion Witten, Glenville

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Witten is a matchup nightmare at tight end/wide receiver. He is headed to Ohio State next year after catching 36 passes for 516 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season all despite a quarterback carrousel where Witten actually played a little bit this season. He kicks, punts and plays some defensive end and safety on defense. The Tarblooders utilize his athletic ability all over the field, and he has to be accounted for at all times on both sides of the ball.

Skyler Winters, Shelby

Winters had himself a game last week running for 105 yards and four touchdowns on a night that saw 430 passing yards put up by the Whippets. Winters has been incredibly underrated all year long but has quietly put up one heck of a season at running back. He now has 1,151 yards on 173 carries and 21 touchdowns. He is an end zone hound for the Whippets and makes sure Shelby finishes off drives with points in the red zone. His ability to pick up 4-5 yards per carry will be crucial on Friday night.

Shelby High School's Brayden Devito (2) carries the ball against Cleveland Central Catholic High School during their Division IV Region 14 first round playoff game action Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at Shelby High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Bryce West, Glenville

The Northeast Lakes District Defensive Player of the Year, West is headed to Ohio State to play cornerback next season and is the No. 3 rated prospect in the state for the class of 2024. He posted 21 tackles, three interceptions, 14 pass breakups and two forced fumbles during the regular season. He is a game changer in the secondary and must be accounted for whenever a pass is thrown.

Casey Lantz, Shelby

It's a shame that kickers get no love in high school football. But Lantz might be the X-factor on Friday night. Last week, he knocked through 9-of-9 point-after attempts and is regularly good from 35-plus yards on field goal attempts. When Shelby gets in the red zone on Friday night, it will be crucial to finish off drives with points and while touchdowns will be preferred, field goal will be nice early on and Lantz is automatic. He is also a difference-maker in the passing game with 22 catches for 485 yards and six touchdowns. With much of the attention on Ramsey, Lantz could have a massive game Friday night.

Fred Johnson Jr., Glenville

The 6-5, 300-pound offensive tackle is headed to Louisville next year after grading out at 90% blocking efficiency. Needless to say, much of the run game goes behind this big fella.

Eli Schwemley, Shelby

Like kickers, linemen get no love. But Schwemley deserves a lot. The senior center will have a huge responsibility on Friday night as he adjusts protections at the line of scrimmage when he sees how the defense lines up. In games like this, Shelby needs leadership more than ever, and Schwemley will be the guy to give it.

