Shelby runs away from Highland 48-14 for key MOAC victory

SHELBY — The Whippets are in midseason form.

For the second week in a row, the Shelby football team pulled away from a dangerous Mid Ohio Athletic Conference foe, fending off visiting Highland by a 48-14 margin.

With the win, the Whippets kept pace with Ontario atop the MOAC with a 3-0 record. Shelby is 5-1 overall.

After the first quarter, the game was tied at 14-14. The Whippets outscored Highland 34-0 the rest of the way.

"I thought our kids continued to play for one another, understand that football is a game of ebb and flow, trust the process, trust each other and just stuck to it," Shelby coach Rob Mahaney said. "That's two weeks in a row where we've been in a dogfight and pulled away late, and that's a credit to our kids."

Last week, the Whippets ran away from previously unbeaten Galion by a 62-26 score.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," Mahaney said of the back-to-back victories over quality teams. "If we can keep going, we're going to be a really good football team in week 10."

Quarterback Brayden DeVito continued his hot hand, passing for two touchdowns and running for two more. Running back Skyler Winters backed him with three touchdowns on the ground.

Several other players stepped up offensively for the Whippets. Miles Swisher caught four passes for 70 yards, while Issiah Beck and Nic Eyster caught touchdown passes.

"Hats off to Shelby. They've just got too many weapons for us right now," Highland coach Ty Stover said. "We didn't get enough stops on defense. We didn't want the typical players to beat us, but we still lost."

The Whippets also did the job defensively, holding the Scots to only 134 yards of total offense in the last three quarters.

Shelby limited star running back Dane Nauman to 65 yards, though the senior didn't get his usual number of carries because the Whippets ran out to a big lead.

"I thought we did a great job of containing their run game," Mahaney said. "Obviously, that kid is special. He's the returning Division V Player of the Year, and I thought we bottled him up really well.

"We were able to get them off their main script. I thought our kids did a great job physically of winning at the line of scrimmage, and I thought we wore them down."

Shelby raced out to a 14-0 lead less than four minutes into the first quarter on a 23-yard scoring run by DeVito and an 18-yard burst by Winters. The second drive started after the Whippets recovered an onside kick.

The Scots responded with a 32-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kolton Stover and a 30-yard TD pass from Stover to Kadyn Reichenbach to tie the score at 14-all late in the first quarter.

It was all Shelby the rest of the way. DeVito scored on a 5-yard run and hit Eyster with a 28-yard TD pass to give the Whippets a 26-14 lead at halftime.

DeVito connected with Beck on a 7-yard touchdown, and Winters added scoring runs of three and six yards to establish a running clock in the second half.

Wide receiver Casey Lantz also hooked up with tight end Karsen Homan for 44 yards on a fake punt to keep Highland off-balance.

"We've got a lot of kids on this football team that can make plays for us," Mahaney said. "That's what makes us dangerous."

DeVito went 16-for-21 through the air for 201 yards, adding 91 yards on the ground. Winters bulled his way to 121 yards rushing.

For Highland (4-2, 1-2), Stover passed for 116 yards, connecting with Zach Church nine times for 61 yards.

Coach Stover met with his players for a long time after the game. He said it was time for a little soul-searching.

"We've got to figure out where our passion is on Friday nights," Stover said. "We're going to reevaluate everybody again. I'll change my strategy up again.

"We'll try to get a little more heart out of this group because we've got a lot of football to play."

