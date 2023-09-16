Shelby running back Skyler Winters' 5 TDs lead to big win vs. Galion

SHELBY — Area football fans know Shelby's high-octane offense is led by quarterback Brayden DeVito and dynamic receiver Issaiah Ramsey.

Don't sleep on Skyler Winters.

The senior running back exploded for a career-high 291 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Whippets to a 62-26 win Friday night over visiting Galion in a key Mid Ohio Athletic Conference contest.

"That's the kind of night you hope a senior has in a big game," Shelby coach Rob Mahaney said.

The Whippets improved to 4-1, 2-0. Galion slipped to 4-1, 1-1. It was the 120th meeting between the two schools, who are longtime rivals from the Northern Ohio League.

Complete football coverage: Week 5 Scoreboard: Mansfield Senior takes care of New Philadelphia in OCC play

MOAC Blowout: Tone setter: Ontario dominates Clear Fork from first play of the game

Winters punctuated his big night with a 60-yard scoring run down the right sideline with 6 minutes to play in the game. The 200-pound battering ram broke numerous tackles on the way to the end zone.

"I felt like it was nice to have four (touchdowns), but that whole drive, I was thinking, 'I want five. I want five. I want five,''' Winters said.

He deflected credit from himself to his offensive line, and Mahaney backed him up.

"Our guys played tremendous up front," the coach said. "I thought they blocked their butts off. Obviously, Skyler did a lot. He ran extremely hard and extremely physical. The last run was the exclamation point."

Shelby High School's Skyler Winters (21) breaks through the defense past Galion High School's Linkon Tyrrell (7) during high school football action at Shelby High School, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Galion coach Matt Dick said he was not surprised by Winters' performance.

"He ran the ball hard, especially in the fourth quarter," Dick said. "I think as you wear down, he really takes advantage of that late in games."

He added the Whippets have a lot of weapons.

"You have to keep up with them offensively," Dick said. "I think you have to move the ball and score touchdowns.

"You've got to be in the 40-point range to beat a team like that because their offense is so explosive. They have a quarterback that is really, really hard to tackle, and they've got three or four good receivers that run down the field."

Shelby High School's Brayden Devito (2) rolls out to pass against Galion High School during high school football action at Shelby High School, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

The Tigers only trailed 24-20 at halftime, as Galion rushed for 183 yards in the first half, including a 60-yard burst by senior running back Gabe Ivy that set up the game's first score.

Then Shelby dominated the second half, with Mahaney calling it the best half the Whippets have played this season.

"We challenged these guys to be a physical football team," Mahaney said. "We tackled. We limited the big plays and made them earn it."

DeVito passed for 233 yards and two touchdowns and had 83 yards rushing. His most dynamic play, however, was a reception. Ramsey hit him with a short pass that he turned into a 60-yard touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Galion High School's Gabe Ivy (2) runs through a tackle by Shelby High School's Nic Eyster (6) during high school football action at Shelby High School, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

"They threw a screen to him, and he broke four tackles and ran down the sideline," Dick said. "Sometimes it's just their kids making plays."

In addition to passing for a touchdown, Ramsey had seven catches for 104 yards.

The Whippets will need to be physical again next Friday when they host Highland and running back Gabe Nauman, the leading rusher in the MOAC.

Shelby did a decent job on Ivy, keeping him to 109 yards on the ground after his first carry went for 60. Ivy came in as the No. 2 rusher in the MOAC. He scored on runs of one and 22 yards. Sophomore speedster Jacob Chambers contributed a 49-yard TD run in the first half, and quarterback Braxton Prosser hit tight end Landon Campbell for a 33-yard scoring pass.

Dick is ready to put this game in the rearview mirror. The Tigers will travel to undefeated Ontario next Friday in another MOAC showdown.

"As coaches, we're going to go back to the drawing board and try to put our kids in better situations next week," he said. "In the MOAC, there are no bye weeks. This team didn't change because of one bad night."

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X (formerly Twitter): @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Shelby football moves to 2-0 in MOAC with convincing win over Galion