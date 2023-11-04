Shelby, Mansfield Senior to see defending state champs in OHSAA football playoffs
MANSFIELD — Next up is the state champs.
The No. 4 Mansfield Senior Tygers withstood a wild week that saw their home game get moved to Rocky River and then saw a no-fan restriction over safety concerns. They went ahead and took care of business with a 55-21 win over Rocky River to advance to the Division III Region 10 semifinals. They will face off against No. 1 Toldeo Central Catholic, the defending Division III state champs, on Friday at a site yet to be determined.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 7 Medina Buckeye pulled off the upset over No. 2 Norton 49-47, while No. 3 Tiffin Columbian beat No. 6 Ontario 55-35.
The No. 3 seed Shelby Whippets will face off against the No. 2 seed Glenville Tarblooders in the Division IV Region 14 semifinals in Week 13. Glenville, the defending Division IV state champs, defeated Napoleon 44-7, while Shelby lit up the scoreboard with a 71-41 win over Van Wert on Friday night to set up the showdown of two high-powered offenses. Shelby and Glenville will face off at a site yet to be determined.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Perkins survived a scare against No. 8 St. Marys Memorial 28-21 to make it to the semifinals against No. 4 West Holmes which beat Galion 22-19 with a score in the last minute of the game.
Let's take a look at some other interesting playoff football scores.
Division III Region 10
Mansfield Senior 55, Rocky River 21
Toledo Central Catholic 41, Defiance 26
Medina Buckeye 49, Norton 47
Tiffin Columbian 55, Ontario 35
Division IV Region 14
Shelby 71, Van Wert 41
Glenville 44, Napoleon 7
Sandusky Perkins 28, St. Marys Memorial 21
West Holmes 22, Galion 19
Division I
Region 1
St. Edwards 35, Canton GlenOak 0
Canton McKinley 28, St. Ignatius 24
Cleveland Heights 35, Berea-Midpark 0
Medina 22, Wadsworth 19
Region 2
Lewis Center Olentangy 38, Miamisburg 21
Springfield 17, Centerville 10
Olentangy Berlin 23, Perrysburg 7
Dublin Coffman 17, Olentangy Liberty 14
Region 3
Gahanna Lincoln 48, Grove City 42
Upper Arlington 23, Pickerington Central 17 3OT
Hilliard Bradley 27, Westerville North 22
Pickerington North 35, Hilliard Darby 16
Region 4
Mason 10, Milford 9
Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller 10, St. Xavier 7
Princeton 21, Hamilton 14
Lakota West 24, Elder 14
Division II
Region 5
Akr. Hoban 41, Barberton 7
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Austintown Fitch 21
Hudson 24, Warren Harding 21
Region 6
Avon 49, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7
Medina Highland 28, N. Ridgeville 7
Olmsted Falls 35, Sylvania Southview 28
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 59, Avon Lake 14
Region 7
Canal Winchester 7, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 3
Green 31, N. Can. Hoover 7
Massillon 50, Westerville S. 7
Uniontown Lake 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 20, 3OT
Region 8
Cin. Anderson 41, Kings Mills Kings 3
Cin. Withrow 16, Cin. Winton Woods 7
Harrison 20, Clayton Northmont 17
Division III
Region 9
Aurora 30, Gates Mills Gilmour 27
Chardon 28, Geneva 14
Cle. VASJ 43, Chagrin Falls Kenston 14
Youngs. Ursuline 16, Canfield 13
Region 10
Mansfield Sr. 55, Rocky River 21
Tiffin Columbian 55, Ontario 35
Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Defiance 26
Region 11
Bellefontaine 35, London 28
Bishop Watterson 44, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7
Bloom-Carroll 14, Jackson 10
Granville 32, Dresden Tri-Valley 29
Region 12
Celina 41, Trotwood-Madison 35
Hamilton Badin 24, Bellbrook 6
Wapakoneta 42, Vandalia Butler 7
Division IV
Region 13
Beloit W. Branch 31, Streetsboro 28
Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Niles McKinley 21
Struthers 14, Poland Seminary 9
Region 14
Cle. Glenville 44, Napoleon 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 22, Galion 19
Sandusky Perkins 28, St. Marys Memorial 21
Shelby 71, Van Wert 41
Region 15
Bishop Hartley 23, St. Clairsville 13
Steubenville 50, Newark Licking Valley 26
Thornville Sheridan 42, Gallipolis Gallia 0
Region 16
Cin. Wyoming 35, Cin. Taft 26
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Cin. McNicholas 23, OT
Kettering Alter 31, Cin. Indian Hill 6
Spring. Shawnee 42, Urbana 7
Division V
Region 17
Canfield S. Range 35, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0
Lorain Clearview 19, Creston Norwayne 16
Perry 34, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7
Region 18
Coldwater 28, Archbold 14
Milan Edison 38, Pemberville Eastwood 7
Oak Harbor 41, Sparta Highland 7
Region 19
Barnesville 19, Gahanna Cols. Academy 17
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 24, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Ironton 37, Heath 28
Wheelersburg 34, Portsmouth 0
Region 20
Brookville 28, Camden Preble Shawnee 18
Cin. Purcell Marian 30, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28
Germantown Valley View 49, Bethel-Tate 0
Waynesville 49, Spring. NE 14
Division VI
Region 21
Cuyahoga Hts. 26, Hanoverton United 7
Kirtland 48, Can. Cent. Cath. 26
Mineral Ridge 17, Rootstown 9
Mogadore 29, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8
Region 22
Bluffton 38, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Carey 48, Columbia Station Columbia 0
Columbus Grove 34, Sullivan Black River 6
Tol. Ottawa Hills 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21
Region 23
Beverly Ft. Frye 50, Newcomerstown 13
Galion Northmor 31, Glouster Trimble 6
Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Howard E. Knox 7
W. Jefferson 29, Nelsonville-York 7
Region 24
Anna 52, Williamsburg 28
Cin. Country Day 26, Bainbridge Paint Valley 14
New Madison Tri-Village 50, W. Liberty-Salem 29
Versailles 41, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 8
Division VII
Region 25
Dalton 35, Lucas 10
Danville 32, New Middletown Spring. 6
Lowellville 32, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7
Norwalk St. Paul 20, Malvern 14
Region 26
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 33, Pandora-Gilboa 3
Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Arlington 14
Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Convoy Crestview 28
McComb 57, Edon 0
Region 27
Caldwell 50, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0
Hannibal River 48, Fairfield Christian 15
Reedsville Eastern 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 14
Waterford 26, Beaver Eastern 21
Region 28
Ansonia 34, Mechanicsburg 8
Maria Stein Marion Local 69, Cedarville 0
Minster 33, New Bremen 7
St. Henry 16, Ft. Loramie 8
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Shelby, Mansfield Senior to see defending state champs in OHSAA football playoffs