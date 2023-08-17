Shelby Harris, Trysten Hill set for preseason debut; 36 not suiting up vs. Eagles

Cory Kinnan
·2 min read

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for their third preseason matchup. And they are getting a couple of players onto the field for the first time in defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Trysten Hill. However, as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is set to start, the Browns will be resting 36 players of their 90-man roster.

Here are the 36 players who will not suit up in this third preseason game for the Browns as they continue to get ready for the Cincinnati Bengals when Week 1 rolls around.

CB Greg Newsome II

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

S Juan Thornhill

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

WR Amari Cooper

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

QB Deshaun Watson

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

WR Elijah Moore

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

WR Jakeem Grant Sr.

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

WR Mike Woods II

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jaelon Darden

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

WR Marquise Goodwin

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

CB Denzel Ward

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

S Grant Delpit

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

RB Nick Chubb

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

S Rodney McLeod

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles

RB Jerome Ford

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

CB A.J. Green III

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles

LB Matthew Adams

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

LB Sione Takitaki

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

C Ethan Pocic

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

DE Isaiah Thomas

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

OG Drew Forbes

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

OG Joel Bitonio

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

OG Wyatt Teller

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

OT Jack Conklin

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
(AP Photo/David Richard)

TE Jordan Akins

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

TE David Njoku

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

TE Harrison Bryant

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

DE Alex Wright

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

DE Myles Garrett

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

DE Za'Darius Smith

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=646863720]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire