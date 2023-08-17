Shelby Harris, Trysten Hill set for preseason debut; 36 not suiting up vs. Eagles

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for their third preseason matchup. And they are getting a couple of players onto the field for the first time in defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Trysten Hill. However, as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is set to start, the Browns will be resting 36 players of their 90-man roster.

Here are the 36 players who will not suit up in this third preseason game for the Browns as they continue to get ready for the Cincinnati Bengals when Week 1 rolls around.

CB Greg Newsome II

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

S Juan Thornhill

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

WR Amari Cooper

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

QB Deshaun Watson

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

WR Elijah Moore

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

WR Jakeem Grant Sr.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

WR Mike Woods II

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jaelon Darden

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

WR Marquise Goodwin

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

CB Denzel Ward

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

S Grant Delpit

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

CB Martin Emerson Jr.

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

RB Nick Chubb

Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

S Rodney McLeod

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles

RB Jerome Ford

Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

CB A.J. Green III

Browns Shelby Harris Trysten Hill Eagles

LB Matthew Adams

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

LB Sione Takitaki

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

C Ethan Pocic

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

DE Isaiah Thomas

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

OG Drew Forbes

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

OG Joel Bitonio

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

OG Wyatt Teller

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

OT Jack Conklin

(AP Photo/David Richard)

TE Jordan Akins

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

TE David Njoku

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

TE Harrison Bryant

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

DE Alex Wright

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

DE Myles Garrett

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

DE Za'Darius Smith

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=646863720]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire