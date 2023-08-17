Shelby Harris, Trysten Hill set for preseason debut; 36 not suiting up vs. Eagles
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for their third preseason matchup. And they are getting a couple of players onto the field for the first time in defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Trysten Hill. However, as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is set to start, the Browns will be resting 36 players of their 90-man roster.
Here are the 36 players who will not suit up in this third preseason game for the Browns as they continue to get ready for the Cincinnati Bengals when Week 1 rolls around.
CB Greg Newsome II
S Juan Thornhill
WR Amari Cooper
QB Deshaun Watson
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
WR Elijah Moore
WR Jakeem Grant Sr.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
WR Mike Woods II
WR Jaelon Darden
WR Marquise Goodwin
CB Denzel Ward
S Grant Delpit
CB Martin Emerson Jr.
RB Nick Chubb
S Rodney McLeod
RB Jerome Ford
CB A.J. Green III
LB Matthew Adams
LB Sione Takitaki
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
C Ethan Pocic
DE Isaiah Thomas
OG Drew Forbes
OT Jedrick Wills Jr.
OG Joel Bitonio
OG Wyatt Teller
OT Jack Conklin
TE Jordan Akins
TE David Njoku
TE Harrison Bryant
DE Alex Wright
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
DE Myles Garrett
DE Za'Darius Smith
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=646863720]