Shelby Harris won’t be leaving Denver this offseason.

Harris’ agent announced on Monday afternoon that his client will remain with the Broncos rather than leave for another club. NFL Media reports that it is a three-year deal worth $27 million with $15 million guaranteed.

The 2020 season was Harris’ fourth with the Broncos and he started all 11 games he played for the team. Harris had 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in those appearances. He has 154 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception over his entire run in Denver.

Broncos defensive linemen DeMarcus Walker and Sylvester Williams remain set to hit the open market when free agency gets underway on Wednesday.

Shelby Harris re-signs with Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk