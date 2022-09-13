Shelby Harris is FIRED UP in interview following Seahawks' season-opening victory vs. Broncos
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris is FIRED UP in an interview following the Seahawks' season-opening victory vs. Denver Broncos.
Russell Wilson’s formal wear matched the occasion of Monday Night Football. But he and the Broncos failed to overcome play that was the equivalent of an untucked shirt to fall short in a 17-16 loss.
The Seattle Seahawks outlasted the Denver Broncos on the Monday Night Football opener. Here are winners and losers from the contest.
Russell Wilson played against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. Heres a look at how he and other franchise quarterbacks performed the first time they played their former teams.
The Seattle Seahawks down Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos
Adams appeared to sustain the injury when he planted his foot in an attempt to sack Russell Wilson.
It's almost time, Broncos Country! We are an hour out from the Broncos' Monday Night opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Here are 10 takeaways from tonight's win.
The Broncos and Seahawks played a thriller in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle.
Russell Wilson throws his first TD pass as a Bronco! What a play by Jerry Jeudy.
