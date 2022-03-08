It forever will be known as “The Russell Wilson Trade,” but three other players had their football future altered Monday as well. The Broncos are trading quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris as part of the package to acquire their franchise quarterback from Seattle.

Mike Klis of News9 reached Lock, who didn’t want to say much about the deal yet.

Harris talked to Klis and sounded torn about leaving Denver but excited to go to a place that wants him.

“It’s tough,” Harris said. “I loved Denver. Denver really gave me a chance. It’s tough, really tough, but you have to stay positive. Things happen for a reason so you have to stay positive. I’m excited for what’s to come. But it’s tough right now.

“It’s a respect thing. They obviously thought enough of me to put me in this trade, so it makes you feel good going to Seattle knowing you’re wanted. That part definitely feels good.”

Harris, 30, spent five seasons with the Broncos and played 75 games with 49 starts. He totaled 203 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 44 quarterback hits, 25 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Shelby Harris calls trade “tough” but appreciative of being “wanted” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk