The Denver Broncos have not made the playoffs in any of the four years since their victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Despite finishing second in the AFC West last year, their 7-9 record was five games back of the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the division.

However, Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris is bullish about the team’s outlook for the 2020 season. In an interview with Troy Renck of Denver7, Harris said he thinks the Broncos are going to surprise many this season.

“We have that veteran leadership, and we are gelling with the coaching staff. My saying is that we are going 16-0 until you prove me wrong. I think Broncos Country should be really excited because we added some pieces on offense that we really needed,” Harris said. “I think on defense we have the addition of Jurrell Casey with a bunch of players we already had. I think we are going to shock the league.”

Harris’ confidence comes from offensive additions such as Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler through the draft and Melvin Gordon in free agency to add weapons around second-year quarterback Drew Lock. Additionally, he believes the defense will takes strides forward having a year of learning Vic Fangio’s scheme already under their belts.

“I think we can be a dominant force up front with everyone we have and the people we have in the back end. I definitely think it’s going to be a special group,” Harris said. “People are going to sleep on us, and not believe in what we can do. As long as we believe in each other, anything is possible.”

Much of the Broncos success will ride upon Lock’s ability to become a successful quarterback. Harris has belief that Lock is up to the task with the weapons put around him.

“I feel like we are taking steps to upgrade our offense, putting speed out there for everyone to watch. It’s going to be fun to see,” Harris said.

Shelby Harris believes Broncos will surprise many this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk