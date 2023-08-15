Shelby football focused on the process, hopes to compete for MOAC title

SHELBY — It's known as 'the process'.

And the Shelby Whippets are committed to it. It all boils down to getting better every single day. It starts with having a great day of practice and then making sure to follow that up with another great day. And then another. And another.

Shelby's BRayden DeVito is back at quarterback for the Whippets as he hopes to lead his team to an MOAC championship.

It is the process that the Shelby Whippets football team hopes will lead them to a bounceback year after going 5-6 in 2022. With eight players graduating from last year's squad and 21 returning lettermen with eight starters on offense and seven on defense, it shouldn't be difficult to make sure the Whippets trust the process.

"Our goal is to be process driven," Shelby coach Rob Mahaney, who is entering his fifth year at the helm and owns a 31-14 record at Shelby and a 66-44 career record, said. "We want to focus our attention on the things that make us better every day, and then stack those days together. We also want to grow a strong bond as a team. A bond that lets us trust and sacrifice for one another. If we can stay process driven with a strong bond as a team, the results will take care of itself."

The Whippets bring back a ton of experience in their spread offense. Sophomore quarterback Brayden DeVito returns after a breakout freshman season where he was second team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and Northwest District. He threw for 2,464 yards with 22 touchdowns while also running for 526 yards and four more scores.

His favorite target, senior Issaiah Ramsey, is also back after earning second team All-Ohio and first team All-Northwest District and MOAC honors as a junior. He caught 54 passes for 1,110 yards and seven touchdowns with a punt return for a score. He will easily be the most dynamic player on the field week in and week out.

Senior running back Skyler Winters is also back in the backfield. He ran for 579 yards and four touchdowns last season and will look to bring a dominating presence during his senior year.

Seniors Casey Lantz and Miles Swisher join junior Nic Eyster in the wide receiver room. Lantz had nine catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns last season while Swisher was a Swiss Army knife last season with five catches for 73 yards and a TD and 333 rushing yards and four scores.

Junior Karsen Homan will start at tight end alongside a veteran offensive line. Senior Amareon Russell gets the start at left tackle with senior Mason Vent at left guard, senior Eli Schwemley at center, sophomore Brayden Shartinger at right guard and junior Xadrian Ream at right tackle.

Lantz will handle the kicking duties after making 24 extra points and all five of his field-goal attempts. Junior Maverick Noel and Swisher will return kicks. Swisher had two kickoff returns for scores last year.

Sophomore Quinton Albert will add depth to the offensive line with senior Isaiah Beck expected to get plenty of time at tight end and Noel and sophomores Avery Lambert and Travis Slone adding depth at wide receiver.

"Offensively, we are excited to bring back eight starters with tons of experience," Mahaney said. "Issaiah Ramsey had a great junior year for us, and we are excited to see what he does this year. We think he is one of the best football players in the area, and we need to find ways to get him the ball. We also have a ton of other talented receivers in Casey Lantz, Nic Eyster, Miles Swisher, and Maverick Noel. And our sophomore receivers had a great summer as well. Skyler Winters is back at running back for his third season for us, and he brings a ton of experience at that position. We are excited to have Brayden DeVito back at QB. He has had a great offseason and we are excited to see him continue to develop. Up front, we bring back some guys with experience, and we have to be better there this year."

Defensively, the Whippets have a lot of experience coming back in the 4-3 scheme. Senior Mason Vent is the key returner after recording 77 tackles and 11.5 sacks earning him second team All-MOAC and Northwest District honors. Senior Kasper Marten and Ream will be back at defensive tackle. Marten earned honorable mention All-MOAC and Northwest District last year.

Senior Isaiah Beck will start at the other defensive end spot after recording 74 tackles, nine going for a loss, and 5.5 sacks last season.

Senior Ethan Dawson and Swisher will be the outside linebackers. Swisher had 58 tackles and five for a loss while Dawson will look to make an impact in his first true varsity experience. Junior Cohen Sturts will start at middle linebacker.

Ramsey will play both ways as a corner as he recorded 24 tackles and two interceptions a year ago. Noel will also start at corner in his first varsity action.

"I think Cohen Sturts will be a great linebacker for us after being a JV player last year," Mahaney said. "I think that Maverick Noel will help us on both sides of the ball and he was also a JV player last year."

Senior Tanner Hartz will start at strong safety after recording 41 tackles and a pick last season while Eyster will play free safety after collecting 29 tackles a year ago.

Lantz will do the punting where he was second team All-Northwest District last year while Ramsey returns the punts after taking one back last year.

Shelby's Issaiah Ramsey is a returning All-Ohioan for the Whippets.

Homan will play some defensive end with sophomore Kaden Fletcher, Lambert and junior Denny LaFon bringing depth to the linebacker room. DeVito will play some defensive back as well.

"Defensively, we bring back our entire D-Line from last season," Mahaney said. "Our two defensive ends in Mason Vent and Isaiah Beck were our leading tacklers for us last year, and we need them to be productive for us again. Kasper Marten was awesome for us at defensive tackle last season, and he will anchor the middle of the defense.

"Our secondary has good veteran leadership in Tanner Hartz and Issaiah Ramsey, and we feel good about the back end of our defense. At linebacker, Miles Swisher is a 3-year starter for us, and we will need him to be a difference-maker and to help bring along the other two linebackers. We have had a great start to the season defensively, and we are excited to see us continue to grow."

The Whippets finished tied for fourth in the MOAC last season after winning the league championship in three consecutive seasons from 2019-2021. They expect to get right back in the mix this year.

"The MOAC is a great conference and this year will be the same," Mahaney said. "Clear Fork is the returning champs and has great players returning. Highland has the returning MOAC player of the year. Galion and Ontario bring back a ton of guys from last year's teams. Pleasant, Harding, and River Valley all have new head coaches that will bring excitement to their programs. The MOAC should have a great year of football, and we hope to be able to compete week to week with the great teams in our conference."

If they want to be in the conversation for a league title, Mahaney sees a couple of X-Factors the Whippets must focus on throughout the season.

"Injuries are always the biggest X-factor in sports, and because of that, we need to continue to develop depth on our football team," Mahaney said. "Our willingness to sacrifice and trust our teammates will determine how good we can be. We have a great senior class that has committed to learning leadership, growing every day, and building trust on our team daily."

The Whippets kick off the season on Friday at Madison.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Shelby Whippets football looking for Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference title