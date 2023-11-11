Shelby ends historic season as OHSAA football regional semifinalist in loss to Granville

ELYRIA — In the end, the defending state champs were as advertised.

The Shelby Whippets saw their historic 2023 football season come to a close with a 50-14 loss to Granville in the Division IV Region 14 semifinals on Friday night at Elyria High School. The Tarblooders, seeking a second straight Division IV state championship and looking the part with a dominant performance, controlled the game from start to finish.

"We did some things here and there and had opportunities early, but at the end of the day, I am just so proud of these guys," Mahaney said. "I am proud of what they accomplished this season, but honestly I am so proud of how they played tonight. They could have packed it in early and even before the game started, but that isn't who these guys are. They played for one another and played hard against the defending state champions who look really good in person. We have a lot to be proud of."

The Whippets absolutely have a lot to be proud of. For starters, they finished the year 10-3 for the first 10-win season since winning 13 games in 2017, won the program's 29th league championship by sharing the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference title with Ontario, helped the program reach 700 wins, broke the program record for most points in a postseason game with 71 last week, and senior Issaiah Ramsey broke the career receiving yards record and became the only 3,000-yarder.

A lot to be proud of may be the understatement of the year.

"I am extremely proud and feel extremely fortunate to be this team's head coach," Mahaney said. "We have really great kids who have played together their entire lives and all of them are from Shelby, Ohio. It means a lot to our kids to represent this community and the tradition of the football programs. They did that tonight and have all year. There haven't been a ton of teams to win 10 games or win a 29th conference championship and make it to the regional semis. There are so many things these kids should be proud of and this community should be proud of, too. They represented Shelby on a big stage."

The stage was huge and on the other side was a massive, fast and fierce Glenville team. After Shelby failed on a fake punt to start the game, Glenville took advantage with a touchdown pass on its very first offensive play. Two Shelby plays later and the Tarblooders returned a fumble to go up 14-0 with just one offensive play under their belts.

Glenville built a 29-0 lead early in the second quarter before the Whippets responded with a 14-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Brayden DeVito to senior Issiah Beck to get the Whippets on the board. Glenville added another score to take a 35-7 halftime lead.

The Tarblooders returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a score to initiate the running clock and later built a 50-7 lead before the Whippets connected on a 75-yard pass from DeVito to Ramsey to close out the game. It was just the fourth time this season the Tarblooders gave up 14 points or more in a game and marked the most allowed in the playoffs by the defending state champs.

DeVito finished with 204 yards on 13-of-24 passing with two touchdowns and an interception. Ramsey caught seven passes for 147 yards and a score while Miles Swisher added four catches for 41 yards. The Whippets were held to minus-15 yards rushing and 189 yards of total offense a week after scoring 71 and racking up 679 yards, further proving how good Glenville's defense really is.

The Whippets said goodbye to 18 seniors, a group Mahaney, who just finished his fifth season at the helm, will hold near and dear to his heart as one of the first groups to spend all four years in his program.

"It is a special group that saw ups and downs but always stuck together," Mahaney said. "It is a group that came in as freshmen during the pandemic and they wanted to be at the varsity game and figured out ways to be there by being ball boys and towel boys. Our sidelines were so limited that they did everything to find ways to be a part of the team because they wanted to. Tanner Hartz was dipping things in bleach just to be a part of Friday nights. It is a special group of kids, man, that bought in and invested in one another."

It is a bond that will last a lifetime.

"I love these kids," Mahaney said. "Every single one of them. I am not only going to be there for them through this, but I will be there for them for the rest of their lives and whatever they need, whatever capacity I can help, I am here. I would like to think the bonds and the relationships we built were the best thing about this season. Friday nights are just a small part of what high school football is all about. It is the day-in and day-out grind that creates these bonds."

