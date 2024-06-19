Shelby County Pro-Am tips off its fifth season of summer hoops in Memphis

MEMPHIS – If you’re wondering where you might find some of the best basketball players in Memphis, maybe catching a Grizzly player or two this summer, it is out at Crosstown High School.

The fifth annual Shelby County Pro-Am tipped off its summer run Tuesday night.

While it may not have the history of the old Bluff City Classic, the pro am is building a following where fans, for free, can watch some of their favorite hoopers.

From Grizzlies to former Tigers to high school stars.

All in one place. Twice a week for the next eight weeks.

Some of the names taking part on opening night, a slew of former Tigers in Jeremiah Martin, Adonis Thomas, Will Coleman and the Lawson brothers, Dedric, Chandler and Johnathan.

“Fans don’t really get to see me too much in college basketball. I just want to give back to the community,” Chandler Lawson said. “Just have fun with my brothers again.”

“Just a good opportunity for Memphis to show off their talent,” said Adonis Thomas. “Competitive basketball professionals and also some college guys.”

There’s also a lot at stake when many of this city’s best players have their summer fun.

“This is for bragging rights, man. It’s the Super Bowl,” said Will Coleman. “To win a championship and to hold on to those bragging rights for a full 365.”

