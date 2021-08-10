Shelby County auditions

Aug. 9—SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Players will hold auditions at 6:30 p.m. August 16, 17 and 18 for Maxwell Anderson's "Bad Seed," directed by Mark Owens.

Auditions will be held at SCP Offstage, 1416 Miller Avenue, Shelbyville.

Casting needs include one female lead, age 15 to 20, five males, ages 30 to 50, and four females, ages 25 to 60.

Character descriptions can be found at en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Bad_Seed_(play).

Rehearsals will be held four days a week, beginning August 19.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. October 8, 9, 15 and 16 and at 2:30 p.m. October 10 and 17 at 2:30 pm. at Offstage.

For additional information, contact Mark Owens at (812) 552-6618.

Information provided — Information provided