Shelby clinches share of MOAC football championship with home shutout of Marion Pleasant

SHELBY — Few high school football programs in the state can match Shelby's accomplishments.

Still, Friday night provided a couple of firsts for the Whippets.

With a 23-0 victory over visiting Marion Pleasant, Shelby (8-2, 6-1) clinched a share of the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference crown with Ontario.

It was the 29th conference championship for the vaunted program and 701st victory, a win total only 15 schools in the state have achieved.

But Friday marked the first championship victory at the Whippet Athletic Complex and secured the first home playoff game at the team's sparkling new home.

"There's a lot of firsts and a lot of things these guys have done for this program," Shelby coach Rob Mahaney said. "These seniors have been special all year. I love these kids and I'm really proud of them."

One of those seniors, Skyler Winters, made perhaps the play of the game.

After the Whippets held a slim 3-0 advantage at halftime, Winters picked off a pass and returned it 15 yards for a pick-six and a 10-0 lead at the 9:04 mark of the third quarter.

"I came out in the first half and wasn't doing so hot," Winters said of his rushing efforts.

Still, his teammates pumped him up at the break.

"We weren't expecting a pick-six. That was great," Winters said. "There's so much love for this entire team. We're all brothers."

Mahaney added, "Skyler was banged up, but when his number was called he found a way to make a play on defense. What a night for him."

For maybe the first time all season, Shelby's defense overshadowed its prolific offense. It was a tough night for both teams with off-and-on rain throughout the contest.

The Whippets had minus-1 yard of total offense in the first quarter, but the defense was steady all game. Shelby limited Marion Pleasant (6-4, 4-3) to 133 yards of total offense.

"We came out at halftime and we played really well as a football team," Mahaney said. "I thought the defense did everything that they could. To get a shutout is pretty special."

Shelby limited the Spartans to 4 yards of total offense in the third quarter.

The Whippets also got going a bit offensively in the quarter, led by sophomore quarterback Brayden DeVito.

Following a bad snap, Marion Pleasant's punter scrambled to punt the ball out of the end zone, with Shelby taking over at the Spartan 28-yard line.

Five plays later, DeVito ran for a 6-yard touchdown and a 16-0 Whippet lead late in the period.

DeVito followed with a 15-yard TD scamper on the next Shelby possession, giving the Whippets a 23-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.

From there, the only drama was waiting for the team to douse Mahaney with Gatorade on an already soggy night.

"I told these kids all week, 'This is a night you're going to remember for the rest of your life,''' Mahaney said. "To get a defensive shutout, this is a game these guys will remember forever."

DeVito finished 11-of-18 for 123 yards and no interceptions. Senior wide receiver Issaiah Ramsey caught five balls for 50 yards, and fellow upperclassmen Miles Swisher contributed three receptions for 37 yards.

In all, Shelby has 17 seniors.

"I told our guys that good, great and now championship football teams find ways to win," Mahaney said. "That's what we did tonight."

For Marion Pleasant, it was a missed opportunity. The Spartans had an outside chance at winning a share of the conference title with a win and a loss by Ontario.

Pleasant coach C.J. Westler gave full credit to the Whippets.

"I don't think the weather played a huge factor," he said. "They're just a really good team.

"I thought defensively, we played really, really well. We had a couple of bad snaps. We had a pick-six that we threw."

The Spartans had trouble getting anything going offensively.

"Special teams, we weren't great. Offensively, we weren't great," Westler said. "We put ourselves in some bad spots.

"(But) it's definitely more them being a good team than the weather. I don't want to blame the weather, for sure. I wish we would have played a little better to give ourselves a chance."

Junior quarterback Owen Lowry paced the team with 45 yards rushing and another 57 through the air.

Still, it's been a solid season for Marion Pleasant, which will be on the road for the opening round of the playoffs. Under Westler, the Spartans are building the program back to where it is accustomed to being.

Westler said his son pointed out the Spartans have struggled on the road, with only one win. The coach says the playoffs will give them a chance to change that.

"I think there will be a kind of excitement and energy," he said.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Shelby Whippets gain share of MOAC championship with 23-0 win