There will be many decisions for Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp to make after this season, but the future of quarterback Matthew Stafford is not one of them.

Hamp fired head coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn on Saturday and was asked about Stafford at a press conference following those moves. Hamp said that those calls will be made by the new hires in those positions.

“Well, since I’m not the coach, I’m probably not the right person to ask that question to,” Hamp said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’ll see what the new coach has to say.”

Stafford is signed through 2023 and $19 million of his $33 million cap hit for next year would be dead money on the salary cap if the Lions move on, but that might be a pill the Lions are willing to swallow if the incoming hires have a view of the team’s offense that doesn’t include a veteran quarterback.

Sheila Ford Hamp on Matthew Stafford’s future: We’ll see what new coach says originally appeared on Pro Football Talk