What Sheikh Mansour told Pep Guardiola and senior Manchester City executives during Abu Dhabi meeting

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has held a meeting with Pep Guardiola and other senior club executives in Abu Dhabi.

Pep Guardiola was part of a senior delegation that travelled to Abu Dhabi to meet Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour this week, where the Sky Blues’ latest silverware success was displayed at a major event.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain were also present at the Palace of the Nation, with the group additionally holding a crunch meeting with the Manchester City owner as part of the visit.

Manchester City won a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title last month, alongside winning both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during the 2023/24 campaign.

The latest meeting between the Blues’ senior officials and owner Sheikh Mansour comes amid uncertainty surrounding the future of both manager Guardiola and sporting director Txiki Begiristain, with suggestions that the pair could both leave the Etihad Stadium in 2025.

The trip to Abu Dhabi also came to the backdrop of a legal case between Manchester City and the Premier League regarding Associated Party Transaction rules, and following the revelation that the hearing into the club’s 115 charges will start in November.

Sheikh Mansour had been present at the UEFA Champions League Final last season, and has hosted Guardiola on several occasions since the 53-year-old moved to east Manchester from Bayern Munich in 2016.

Taking to social media platform Instagram to reflect on Guardiola’s visit, a statement said: “During a meeting held in his Highness’s office in the Palace of the Nation, the club officials and the manager Pep Guardiola presented him with the titles that Manchester City has won this season.

“Expressing their appreciation for the support given by His Highness to the board of directors, coaches and players, which has served as an important incentive to continue developing the team’s performance and harvesting the championships.

“His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praised the efforts of the board, technical management and the performance of the players during the season, which resulted in these monumental results and delighted the fans of the team pointing out that the achievement embodies the success of the strategic position laid to achieve its goals and consolidate its leadership in Europe and internationally.

“The club is moving forward with a confident and determination towards further achievements.”