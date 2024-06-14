Sheikh Mansour pens personal end-of-season message to Manchester City supporters on social media

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has penned a personal message to supporters of the Premier League champions in light of a meeting with club officials this week.

Head coach Pep Guardiola travelled to the middle-east following a charity golf tournament in Spain, joining the likes of sporting director Txiki Begiristain, CEO Ferran Soriano, and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak for a special meeting with the club’s owner.

The exchange with Sheikh Mansour comes at an important time for Manchester City, as they presented their three trophies won during the last season to the club’s owner, and particularly their fourth successive Premier League crown.

Guardiola’s attendance with Sheikh Mansour also comes at a time when the Catalan tactician is weighing up his options ahead of the final year of contract at Manchester City, and amid ongoing speculation over his own future.

Writing in a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) channel, Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour revealed his meeting with key figures from the Etihad Stadium, and the nature of their exchange in Abu Dhabi this week.

“I met with several officials from Manchester City,” Sheikh Mansour announced.

“I thank the Club’s senior management, the coaching team, and the players for their efforts, which have led to the team’s outstanding achievements in recent years, most notably winning the English Premier League title for four consecutive seasons.

“I wish the team continued success in upcoming competitions.”

Sheikh Mansour and Manchester City will continue their top-level investment in the Premier League champions both on and off the pitch this summer, with recruitment plans already in place when it comes to Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad.

Elsewhere, infrastructure improvements also continue on the ground at the Etihad Campus, with expansion currently underway to the stadium’s ‘Family Stand’, with a new on-site hotel and fan experience centre in the process of construction.

City will also be putting into place a purpose-built women’s football facility at the City Football Academy adjacent to the Etihad Stadium, housing and specialising in Gareth Taylor’s Women’s Super League side.