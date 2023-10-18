Sheffield's Radarious Jackson lands offers from Tennessee football, Auburn

The Power 5 offers are continuing to come in for Sheffield's star playmaker.

After snagging offers from Colorado, Mississippi State and Oregon a week ago, Radarious Jackson is now showing up more on the SEC's radar. Over the last two days, the Class of 2025 prospect posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he has picked up offers from Auburn and Tennessee.

Despite not being ranked or receiving a star ranking on 247Sports, Jackson's recruiting profile is continuing to skyrocket.

This season, Jackson has been the do-it-all playmaker for Sheffield (6-4, 5-0 Region 8-3A). He's played both quarterback and receiver for the defending Region 8-3A champions, totaling 1,756 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns.

Jackson exploded onto the scene this season, filling in for Mark Joseph, who was the two-way player for the Knights last season. Though Jackson doesn't play as much defense, he's quickly become the offensive key weapon for the Knights and been a large part of their success this season.

The Knights wrap up their season with a game against Lakeland Prep this week and play Wooddale in their final game of the season on Oct. 26.

