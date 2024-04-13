Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Stoke City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sheffield Wednesday FC 0 - 0 Stoke City FC

15:17

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Ben Wilmot.

15:14

Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Michael Smith is caught offside.

15:13

Foul by Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday).

15:13

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Wouter Burger.

15:10

Foul by Wouter Burger (Stoke City).

15:13

Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Liam Palmer.

15:10

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15:10

Pol Valentín (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:10

Attempt blocked. Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross.

15:07

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.

15:07

Attempt saved. Iké Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Windass with a cross.

15:04

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Sead Haksabanovic.

15:04

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Tyrese Campbell.

15:13

Attempt blocked. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Vaulks.

15:03

Pol Valentín (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15:02

First Half begins.

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14:00

