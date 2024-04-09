Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sheffield Wednesday FC 2 - 2 Norwich City FC

21:42

Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Norwich City 2.

21:42

Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Norwich City 2.

21:40

Jack Stacey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21:40

Foul by Sam McCallum (Norwich City).

21:40

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.

21:39

Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez with a cross.

21:37

Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21:37

Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

21:37

Substitution, Norwich City. Shane Duffy replaces Borja Sainz.

21:32

Sam McCallum (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21:31

Offside, Norwich City. Sam McCallum is caught offside.

21:29

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Norwich City 2. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross following a corner.

21:29

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Kenny McLean.

21:29

Attempt blocked. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Smith.

21:29

Attempt blocked. Kristian Pedersen (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pol Valentín with a cross.

21:28

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Gabriel Sara.

21:28

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Gabriel Sara.

21:28

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Sam McCallum.

21:25

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.

21:25

Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21:25

Foul by Ashley Barnes (Norwich City).

21:24

Jack Stacey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21:22

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Norwich City 2. Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross following a corner.

21:21

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Kenny McLean.

21:21

Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

21:21

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Marcelino Núñez.

21:20

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.

21:20

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Bailey Cadamarteri replaces Anthony Musaba.

21:19

Sam McCallum (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21:17

Attempt saved. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

21:16

Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21:14

Attempt missed. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box following a fast break.

21:11

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Gabriel Sara.

21:10

Attempt saved. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

21:10

Substitution, Norwich City. Christian Fassnacht replaces Liam Gibbs because of an injury.

21:10

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

21:08

Delay in match because of an injury Liam Gibbs (Norwich City).

21:06

Borja Sainz (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

21:06

Substitution, Norwich City. Liam Gibbs replaces Josh Sargent.

21:04

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Borja Sainz.

21:04

Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

21:01

Attempt saved. Jack Stacey (Norwich City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved.

20:59

Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20:56

Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Michael Smith is caught offside.

20:54

Attempt saved. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

20:52

Hand ball by Josh Sargent (Norwich City).

20:52

Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

20:49

Second Half begins Sheffield Wednesday 0, Norwich City 2.

20:49

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Callum Paterson replaces Bambo Diaby.

20:49

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Pol Valentín replaces Djeidi Gassama.

20:34

First Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Norwich City 2.

20:34

Hand ball by Jack Stacey (Norwich City).

20:33

Borja Sainz (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:31

Attempt missed. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

20:29

Attempt missed. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Borja Sainz.

20:28

Attempt missed. Ben Gibson (Norwich City) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Sara with a cross following a corner.

20:27

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.

20:26

Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Michael Smith is caught offside.

20:24

Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20:24

Foul by Ashley Barnes (Norwich City).

20:23

Attempt saved. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

20:20

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.

20:16

Attempt missed. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam McCallum with a cross.

20:15

Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

20:12

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Sam McCallum.

20:10

Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:06

Foul by Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City).

20:05

Foul by Ashley Barnes (Norwich City).

20:02

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0, Norwich City 2. Borja Sainz (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez.

20:02

Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).

20:02

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:02

Delay in match (Sheffield Wednesday).

19:59

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by James Beadle.

19:59

Attempt saved. Borja Sainz (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

19:57

Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:56

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0, Norwich City 1. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

19:55

Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

19:55

Attempt saved. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

19:53

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

19:53

Delay in match because of an injury Ben Gibson (Norwich City).

19:53

Offside, Norwich City. Josh Sargent is caught offside.

19:50

Attempt missed. Bambo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Windass with a cross following a corner.

19:49

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

19:48

Josh Sargent (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:47

Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:46

First Half begins.

19:15

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

18:45

