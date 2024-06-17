Sheffield Wednesday Split Internally Over Which Target To Push For

Sheffield Wednesday have internal disagreements over two targets from abroad in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Danny Rohl agreed to stay and sign a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

The German turned around Sheffield Wednesday’s season to keep them in the Championship but is keen to get backed in the transfer window this summer.

The club are working on several options with several of their targets who are currently playing abroad and a striker is on the agenda.

It has been claimed that Sheffield Wednesday are currently torn over potentially moving on one of two foreign striker targets.

There are internal disagreements within the club’s recruitment team over which player to try and sign.

Rohl is playing a big role in their recruitment and his opinion will carry significant weight.

Sheffield Wednesday have a limited budget to play with and are keen to avoid making any mistakes on new signings this summer.

The club are hopeful of aligning everyone as they push to land their targets in the upcoming months.