Sheffield Wednesday reach agreement to sign Yan Valery

Sheffield Wednesday have reached an agreement with SCO Angers to sign Tunisia international Yan Valery (25), according to a report from L’Équipe.

As reported by L’Équipe last week, former Southampton and Birmingham City defender Valery had already agreed to join the EFL Championship club. However, SCO Angers still had to strike a deal to strike a deal with Sheffield Wednesday, amid interest from fellow Ligue 1 side Montpellier HSC and Belgian club Standard Liège.

Valery’s preference was for a move back to England, as he told 90 Football: “If I had the chance to go back to England, I’d take it. I have really felt a warmth,” said the Angers defender, who helped the club return to France’s top-flight last season. However, it is now looking increasingly unlikely that he will remain with Angers as they look to maintain their status in Ligue 1 next season.

After Valery had already agreed personal terms with Sheffield Wednesday, an agreement has now been found between the two clubs. The completion of the transfer therefore seems imminent.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle