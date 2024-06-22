Sheffield Wednesday Likely Budget For Key Position Identified

Sheffield Wednesday appear to have allotted a budget of £1m to £1.5m for the pursuit of a striker, following the capture of Yan Valery from Angers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

After their great escape last season, Danny Rohl’s side are trying to make sure that they have all areas covered this time around.

They have already confirmed three signings, with Friday’s arrival of Valery following those of goalkeeper Ben Hamer and full-back Max Lowe.

The Owls are still on the lookout to add more options to their squad and have identified the forward position as a key area to invest in next.

It has been suggested the Owls do not have much in the way of funds, but club owner Dejphon Chansiri appears to have set aside a budget of £1m to £1.5m to make the signing.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking beyond England to make that investment and have a couple of players to choose from.

It remains to be seen who they finally bring in to fill that spot.

Rohl has been a driving force in Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer business so far after he got assurances when signing a new contract.