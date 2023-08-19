Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Preston North End - Lindsay header leaves Owls pointless

Sheffield Wednesday remain pointless in the Championship after being edged out by Preston at Hillsborough.

Liam Lindsay's bullet header early in the second half was enough to ensure the points in a game which saw goalscoring chances at a premium.

Ryan Lowe's North End side remain unbeaten after picking up seven points from their opening three games, two points adrift of early leaders Ipswich and Leicester.

It is the first time the Owls have lost their opening three league fixtures since 2007.

Preston's Brad Potts saw an early effort well saved as Devis Vasquez got down to his right to turn Potts' cushioned volley from a Kian Best cross round the post.

Barry Bannan fizzed over the bar from distance at the other end and saw another effort blocked by Andrew Hughes, who also thwarted Juan Delgado.

Seeking to score for the third straight game, Will Keane fired wide from Best's cross under pressure from Dominic Iorfa before Lee Gregory controlled Bannan's pass before cutting inside, only for his low shot to be saved by Freddie Woodman.

The deadlock was broken within five minutes of the second half as Lindsay evaded his markers and headed powerfully into the bottom corner from Best's whipped free-kick.

Alan Browne saw a free-kick deflected wide as the visitors sought a second while Gregory fired over the bar after controlling Liam Palmer's cross from the right.

Woodman held a tame header from Delgado as the Owls tried to find a leveller but Hughes almost sealed victory, lashing a volley wide narrowly from the edge of the box following a Browne corner.

Wednesday fans greeted the final whistle with a smattering of boos but Preston - two points off early leaders Ipswich and Leicester - have now lost just once in 10 matches against newly-promoted sides.