Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sheffield United FC 0 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:48

Substitution Rhian Joel Brewster James John McAtee

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:47

Gomes and Brewster get into a battle on the right, with the latter going down with an injury after barging into the United man. The medical staff are on the pitch.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:46

CHANCE! Wolves squander another chance to shoot. Dawson finds Cunha with a direct ball forward. He holds it up well before playing a smart pass into the path of Semedo. He has the opportunity to shoot inside the box, but looks for Kalajdzic to his left and United clear it away.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:43

Kilman has not had a lot to do on his 100th Premier League appearance. He attempts to start an attack and chips a pass up to Kalajdzic, who flicks a header towards Semedo. He tries to get it under control but Souza gets across to make a good tackle.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:41

Wolves are starting to put pressure on United's defence. This time the ball drops to Ait-Nouri, who has a chance to shoot on the edge of the box. However, he looks for Doyle to his left but cannot find him.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:40

Kalajdzic is doing well to drop deep and pass the ball around. This time he plays a couple of quick passes with Cunha before the away side lose possession. However, Norwood cannot keep hold of it and sends a clearance up the pitch.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:37

Trusty brings the ball down well inside Wolves' half and has options to his left and right. He could slide a pass down the wing to Thomas but decides to send a cross towards the back of the box with Bogle running in. However, he sends it straight out for a goal-kick. Bogle jumps in the air in frustration before returning to his position.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:36

WIDE! What an opportunity for Wolves to take the lead. The away side take a quick free-kick and Kalajdzic chips the ball over to Hwang. He is inside the box and beats a defender before scuffing his shot. The ball rolls over to Ait-Nouri, but he cannot turn his shot towards the goal.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:33

United will be fearing the worst after their poor start to the season and need to turn their form around quickly if they want to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. They are only the fourth team in English top-flight history with one point or fewer in their opening 10 games of a season, along with Man Utd in 1930-31 (zero), West Brom in 1985-86 (one) and the Blades themselves in 2020-21 (one), all of whom went on to finish bottom of the table.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:32

The sixth free-kick of the game goes to United, who have the ball on the right side of the pitch. Thomas runs over it before Hamer whips a cross into the box, but it is headed away by the Wolves defence.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:31

Doyle has put in a couple of good free-kicks into the box but goes for a shot from distance. However, he strikes the ball well over the goal. The United fans cheer as it goes out.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:29

United are giving away a lot of free-kick inside their half and are putting themselves under pressure. This time Hamer pulls Hwang, allowing Dawson and Kilman to get forward.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:28

SAVE! Hwang plays a delightful one-two with Kalajdzic, who drops deep to connect the Wolves attack. The South Korea international rushes into the space and slides a throughball into Cunha down the right of the box. He takes a shot that is pushed over the bar by Foderingham.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:25

Doyle is over a free-kick on the left. He puts a mixer of height and pace on the cross, with Foderingham rushing off his line to punch it away. He goes through team-mate Trusty, who stays down for a short period before returning to his feet.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:24

The first yellow card of the game goes to Baldock after he pulls back Kalajdzic down the wing.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:24

United are having a strong couple of minutes and are putting Wolves under pressure. The hosts put a couple of crosses into the box, but they are dealt with well. O'Neil's side are protecting their box with a low block when defending.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:23

Hamer has possession on the right and rushes inside. He is chased by three players but holds onto the ball before offloading it to Brewster on the edge of the box. He attempts to slide it through to Thomas, but he puts too much on it and Wolves have a goal-kick.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:20

Hwang battles for the ball down the right and wins the first corner of the game. However, the cross into the heart of the box is cleared away. Archer attempts to hold it up, but Wolves have it back. The United striker needs more support in the attack as he is looking isolated.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:18

Foderingham has made a couple of poor clearances in this game. This time he sends the ball straight out for a throw-in after being put under pressure by Semedo. Neither side have been able to retain possession for long periods and look rushed on the ball.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:16

Archer has the chance to start an attack after a poor Wolves throw-in inside their half. He combines with Hamer before getting the ball back from the midfielder but looks for him one too many times. His pass towards the former Coventry City man is poor and Lemina makes an interception.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:14

Wolves attack down the right for a second time. Semedo bursts into the space ahead of him and plays a quick one-two with Hwang on the edge of the box. The Portugal international then slices a first-time effort high and wide of the target.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:13

Lemina makes a late tackle in Wolves' half, allowing United to put the ball into the box. Hamer's curling cross is headed away by Kilman before being cleared up the pitch by Kalajdzic.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:11

Wolves have a free-kick on the left and Doyle is over it. His whipped cross goes over the head of Kalajdzic and is attacked by Lemina, but the midfielder is well offside and the flag goes up.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:10

United have attempted to retain possession in their half, but when they are pressed by the Wolves attack they clear the ball up the pitch. Archer tries to battle against Dawson and Kilman but is beaten by their physicality.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:08

CHANCE! Cunha breaks away down the right and gets away from Robinson, who cannot catch him. The Wolves man then slides the ball across the box looking for Kalajdzic, but he does not make the run. Cunha is not happy with his team-mate and is showing his displeasure.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:03

United manager Heckingbottom will be hoping that goalkeeper Foderingham can put in a good display after a difficult start to the season. He has conceded 29 goals in his 10 Premier League starts this season, with only Mark Travers (31) and David Watson (30) conceding more across their first 10 starts in the competition. He’s also conceded two or more goals in his last nine games, with Sergio Rico the last goalkeeper to do so in more consecutive starts (13 between January and April 2019 for Fulham).

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:03

United get this Premier League clash under way. Hamer with the first pass.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:59

Wolves won their last two league meetings with United in the 2020-21 season, last winning more consecutively against the Blades between 1954 and 1955 (four). Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get the game started.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:50

Wolves make two alterations to the team that drew with Newcastle. Pedro Neto misses out after injuring his hamstring against the Magpies. Kalajdzic starts up front, with Hwang and Cunha supporting him on either side. The away team also change their structure to a back three, with Gomes moving into centre-back. As a result, Ait-Nouri and Semedo move further up to give the away side width. Doyle is picked ahead of Traore in a straight swap in the midfield.

14:46

United make two changes to the side that were thrashed by Arsenal in their previous match. Baldock returns from injury and starts his first game in two months after coming off the bench against the Gunners. He replaces Slimane. As a result, the hosts move from two centre-backs to three, with Bogle and Thomas pushing up the pitch on the wings. Archer starts in the attack and comes in for McAtee, who drops onto the bench.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:42

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Fabio Silva, Jonny Otto, Pablo Sarabia, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:42

WOLVES (3-4-2-1): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Tommy Doyle, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-Chan; Sasa Kalajdzic.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:38

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: John Fleck, Benie Traore, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee, William Osula, Andre Brooks, Jordan Amissah.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:38

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; George Baldock, Auston Trusty, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Vinicius Souza, Oliver Norwood, Gustavo Hamer, Luke Thomas; Rhian Brewster, Cameron Archer.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

Wolves are one of the teams in form in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last five matches. In that time, Gary O’Neil’s men handed Manchester City their first defeat of the season and came from behind to beat Bournemouth. Additionally, they earned hard-fought draws against Luton Town, Aston Villa and Newcastle United. Hwang Hee-chan scored their second against the Magpies in a 2-2 draw last time out, with the South Korea international netting for the sixth consecutive league game at the Molineux. Some had predicted Wolves to be battling against relegation this season, but they have defied early expectations and are sitting comfortably in 12th place, seven points ahead of the bottom three.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

The Blades are at the bottom of the Premier League table and have only collected one point from their opening 10 matches. Since drawing with Everton at the start of September, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have lost their last six fixtures, conceding 22 goals. Their poor run of results includes an 8-0 loss against Newcastle United and a 5-0 thumping versus Arsenal in their previous outing, with Eddie Nketiah netting a hat-trick. As a result, United are already five points behind 17th-placed Bournemouth. The hosts will be looking to get their first win on the board but will have to improve their recent league form against Wolves. The Blades have lost three of their last five against them at Bramall Lane, as many as they had in their previous 22 meetings (winning 10 and drawing nine).

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Sheffield United and Wolves at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…