Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Sheffield United secured their first Premier League win of the season with a penalty goal from Oliver Norwood 10 minutes into stoppage time, earning them a 2-1 victory at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

As the match neared its conclusion, the visitors’ Fabio Silva conceded a penalty for tripping George Baldock, which Norwood easily converted, sending Bramall Lane into a frenzy.

Sheffield had got the first goal of the match when Cameron Archer picked up a loose ball in midfield, sprinted to the edge of the box and unleashed a shot that struck the crossbar before finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute.

A minute before stoppage time, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalised for the visitors, sending in a curler from inside the box that deflected into the net.

Sheffield are bottom of the table with four points, while Wolves are 13th with 12 points.

Sheffield United 2-1 Wolves

17:15

Norwood smashed in a penalty in the 100th minute to help United to their first Premier League win of the season. There was only one shot on target before the break, with Cunha seeing his effort pushed over by Foderingham before the game burst into life. United struggled to get into the match in the first half but started the second well with Archer curling a shot just over the bar. The former Aston Villa man then broke the deadlock. Toti's clearance was blocked by substitute McAtee, with the ball rolling into the path of Archer. He rushed away from a few defenders and blasted his shot off the bar and into the net. Lemina had a header blocked before Bellegarde netted his first Premier League goal. United couldn't clear the ball away, with Frenchman's swivelling strike deflecting past the goalkeeper. Wolves were pushing for a winner. However, it was the hosts who claimed all three points. Silva fouled Baldock in the box with seconds remaining. Captain Norwood took responsibility and crashed his spot kick off the bar and into the net. Next up, United travel to Brighton in the league, with Wolves hosting Tottenham. That's all for today, goodbye.

17:01

FULL-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 2-1 WOLVES

16:59

Penalty Goal Oliver James Norwood

16:58

PENALTY UNITED! Baldock has the ball inside the box and protects it from Silva, who is behind him. The striker kicks the bag of his leg and concedes a penalty.

16:58

PENALTY SHOUT! McAtee's shot from inside the box deflects off the body of Lemina and onto his arm. There is a short VAR check for a penalty, but nothing is given.

16:55

Norwood collects possession on the left and curls a cross towards the back of the box. Bogle rushes around a defender but heads it wide from a tight angle.

16:54

CHANCE! Cunha strolls forward with the ball on the right and floats a cross into the middle of the box. Silva is free in the middle but heads the ball wide of the target. The flag goes up for offside, but it was very tight.

16:52

There will be six minutes of additional time.

16:50

Substitution Gustavo Martin Emilio Hamer Benjamin Jarrod Osborn

16:49

Assist Hee-Chan Hwang

16:48

Yellow Card Gustavo Martin Emilio Hamer

16:48

Dawson slides a smart pass through to Silva, who flicks the ball inside to Hwang before rushing down the left. However, his pass is poor and United clear it away.

16:47

30.7 per cent of Wolves’ Premier League goals this season have been scored by substitutes (four out of their 13), the highest ratio in the division. O'Neil will be hoping that Silva can make the difference.

16:46

CHANCE! Bellegarde swings a corner into the box and Lemina jumps the highest to attack it. His header is heading towards the goal, but United clear it away.

16:44

McAtee rides a tackle from Dawson inside the box before finding Archer with a pass. He goes back to Bogle, who sees his shot deflect behind. There is a short VAR check for a possible penalty after the ball strikes the arm of Dawson, but nothing is given. That would have been extremely harsh.

16:41

Yellow Card Fábio Daniel Soares Silva

16:40

VAR CHECK! Robinson and Cunha get into a battle down the left, with the latter of the two clearing the ball away. Cunha falls on the United defender, who kicks out at him. There is not a lot of contact, but there is a VAR check. However, the game is allowed to continue.

16:40

Substitution Tote António Gomes Fábio Daniel Soares Silva

16:38

Lemina does brilliantly well to turn past Norwood and bursts into United's half. He has options ahead of him, but Souza makes a fantastic recovery tackle to win possession.

16:37

Wolves' had some bright moments before the break, but they have not had a shot since the restart. They had a slow start to the half and have not been able to recover.

16:34

The job is far from done for United. Wolves have avoided defeat in their last two Premier League matches despite falling behind in both (winning one and drawing one) – they had lost 12 of their previous 13 games when going behind in games before this (drawing one).

16:32

Assist James John McAtee

16:31

Goal Cameron Desmond Archer

16:30

Doyle put a couple of good free-kicks into the box before the break but is coming off with a yellow card to his name. He started ahead of Traore but is now being replaced by the midfielder.

16:30

Doyle is over a free-kick and curls it into the box, but Robinson heads it away. Dawson then pushes a United man in the back and gives away a needless free-kick.

16:28

Wolves are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches (winning two and drawing three), last enjoying a longer unbeaten run between February and June 2020 (eight in a row). They were in control before the break but have struggled to get going since the restart.

16:26

Hamer switches the play over to the left, with McAtee coming inside before dropping the ball off to Norwood. He rushes onto the end of the pass and curls his first-time strike well over.

16:25

McAtee has made a serious difference in United's attack with his direct runs in Wolves' half. This time he skips past Dawson down the left and flashes a cross into the box, but it is cleared away by Gomes.

16:21

O'Neil makes his first change of the game. Kalajdzic has scored two goals off the bench but is making his way off this time. Bellegarde makes his return and replaces the striker. Cunha will now lead the line.

16:20

Hamer and McAtee are over a free-kick again, with the ball positioned on the corner of the box. McAtee runs over it and Hamer chips it into the box, but his cross is poor and Sa comes out to make a simple catch.

16:17

Yellow Card Thomas Glyn Doyle

16:17

There should be no surprise that Wolves have found it difficult in front of goal today, with the away side missing key man Neto. He has provided one goal and six assists this season but came off with an injury against Newcastle. Wolves looked bright before the break but have not offered anything since the restart.

16:16

McAtee bursts forward and has a chance to shoot, but looks to roll a pass down the left to Archer. However, he isn't expecting the pass and Kilman looks to clear it away.

16:13

The home fans are now bringing the noise, with Robinson's throw-in deflecting out for a corner off Kalajdzic. Hamer takes it, but Wolves clear it away.

16:12

United have their first corner of the game and Norwood plays it short. The hosts work it to the edge of the box, with Hamer touching it out of his feet before blasting his effort off target.

16:10

Hamer and McAtee are over the free-kick. The latter takes but curls his shot across the goal and well over the target. United have already had more shots in this half than they did in the first.

16:09

The Blades keep the pressure on. Bogle curls a pass down the right and McAtee. He cuts inside and is brought down by Dawson, who goes into the book.

16:08

Sa gives the ball straight to Hamer, who tricks his way down the left before playing a pass across the box. However, Wolves clear it away and Sa can breathe a sigh of relief.

16:07

OVER! Bright start for United. Hamer makes a surging run forward before sliding a pass down the left to Archer. He comes inside and whips a shot across the goal and towards the top corner, but it goes just over.

16:06

Wolves get the ball rolling again. No changes at the break. However, McAtee came on just before half-time and will want to make an impression.

16:00

United struggled to get going in the attack before the break, with their only shot of the half valued at 0.01 expected goals (xG). Hamer had a few bright runs forward and put a couple of good free-kicks into the box, but the hosts have not been able to compete with the height and physicality of Wolves' defence. Archer has looked isolated up front and has not been able to get into the game. As for the away side, they have put some nice attacking moves together. Kalajdzic has been unselfish and is dropping deep to create space in behind, with Hwang looking dangerous when he is in possession.

15:56

There has only been one shot on target in the game between United and Wolves that ends goalless at half-time. The away side threatened more in the attack and had most of the chances. Kalajdzic and Hwang combined, with the latter moving past a defender inside the box before his scuffed attempt found Ait-Nouri. However, he couldn't direct his shot on target. Doyle blasted a free-kick over and Semedo squandered a clear shooting chance after good work from Cunha, with his pass across the box cleared away.

15:51

HALF-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 0-0 WOLVES

15:50

There will be two minutes of additional time.

15:48

Substitution Rhian Joel Brewster James John McAtee

15:47

Gomes and Brewster get into a battle on the right, with the latter going down with an injury after barging into the United man. The medical staff are on the pitch.

15:46

CHANCE! Wolves squander another chance to shoot. Dawson finds Cunha with a direct ball forward. He holds it up well before playing a smart pass into the path of Semedo. He has the opportunity to shoot inside the box, but looks for Kalajdzic to his left and United clear it away.

15:43

Kilman has not had a lot to do on his 100th Premier League appearance. He attempts to start an attack and chips a pass up to Kalajdzic, who flicks a header towards Semedo. He tries to get it under control but Souza gets across to make a good tackle.

15:41

Wolves are starting to put pressure on United's defence. This time the ball drops to Ait-Nouri, who has a chance to shoot on the edge of the box. However, he looks for Doyle to his left but cannot find him.

15:40

Kalajdzic is doing well to drop deep and pass the ball around. This time he plays a couple of quick passes with Cunha before the away side lose possession. However, Norwood cannot keep hold of it and sends a clearance up the pitch.

15:37

Trusty brings the ball down well inside Wolves' half and has options to his left and right. He could slide a pass down the wing to Thomas but decides to send a cross towards the back of the box with Bogle running in. However, he sends it straight out for a goal-kick. Bogle jumps in the air in frustration before returning to his position.

15:36

WIDE! What an opportunity for Wolves to take the lead. The away side take a quick free-kick and Kalajdzic chips the ball over to Hwang. He is inside the box and beats a defender before scuffing his shot. The ball rolls over to Ait-Nouri, but he cannot turn his shot towards the goal.

15:33

United will be fearing the worst after their poor start to the season and need to turn their form around quickly if they want to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. They are only the fourth team in English top-flight history with one point or fewer in their opening 10 games of a season, along with Man Utd in 1930-31 (zero), West Brom in 1985-86 (one) and the Blades themselves in 2020-21 (one), all of whom went on to finish bottom of the table.

15:32

The sixth free-kick of the game goes to United, who have the ball on the right side of the pitch. Thomas runs over it before Hamer whips a cross into the box, but it is headed away by the Wolves defence.

15:31

Doyle has put in a couple of good free-kicks into the box but goes for a shot from distance. However, he strikes the ball well over the goal. The United fans cheer as it goes out.

15:29

United are giving away a lot of free-kick inside their half and are putting themselves under pressure. This time Hamer pulls Hwang, allowing Dawson and Kilman to get forward.

15:28

SAVE! Hwang plays a delightful one-two with Kalajdzic, who drops deep to connect the Wolves attack. The South Korea international rushes into the space and slides a throughball into Cunha down the right of the box. He takes a shot that is pushed over the bar by Foderingham.

15:25

Doyle is over a free-kick on the left. He puts a mixer of height and pace on the cross, with Foderingham rushing off his line to punch it away. He goes through team-mate Trusty, who stays down for a short period before returning to his feet.

15:24

The first yellow card of the game goes to Baldock after he pulls back Kalajdzic down the wing.

15:24

United are having a strong couple of minutes and are putting Wolves under pressure. The hosts put a couple of crosses into the box, but they are dealt with well. O'Neil's side are protecting their box with a low block when defending.

15:23

Hamer has possession on the right and rushes inside. He is chased by three players but holds onto the ball before offloading it to Brewster on the edge of the box. He attempts to slide it through to Thomas, but he puts too much on it and Wolves have a goal-kick.

15:20

Hwang battles for the ball down the right and wins the first corner of the game. However, the cross into the heart of the box is cleared away. Archer attempts to hold it up, but Wolves have it back. The United striker needs more support in the attack as he is looking isolated.

15:18

Foderingham has made a couple of poor clearances in this game. This time he sends the ball straight out for a throw-in after being put under pressure by Semedo. Neither side have been able to retain possession for long periods and look rushed on the ball.

15:16

Archer has the chance to start an attack after a poor Wolves throw-in inside their half. He combines with Hamer before getting the ball back from the midfielder but looks for him one too many times. His pass towards the former Coventry City man is poor and Lemina makes an interception.

15:14

Wolves attack down the right for a second time. Semedo bursts into the space ahead of him and plays a quick one-two with Hwang on the edge of the box. The Portugal international then slices a first-time effort high and wide of the target.

15:13

Lemina makes a late tackle in Wolves' half, allowing United to put the ball into the box. Hamer's curling cross is headed away by Kilman before being cleared up the pitch by Kalajdzic.

15:11

Wolves have a free-kick on the left and Doyle is over it. His whipped cross goes over the head of Kalajdzic and is attacked by Lemina, but the midfielder is well offside and the flag goes up.

15:10

United have attempted to retain possession in their half, but when they are pressed by the Wolves attack they clear the ball up the pitch. Archer tries to battle against Dawson and Kilman but is beaten by their physicality.

15:08

CHANCE! Cunha breaks away down the right and gets away from Robinson, who cannot catch him. The Wolves man then slides the ball across the box looking for Kalajdzic, but he does not make the run. Cunha is not happy with his team-mate and is showing his displeasure.

15:03

United manager Heckingbottom will be hoping that goalkeeper Foderingham can put in a good display after a difficult start to the season. He has conceded 29 goals in his 10 Premier League starts this season, with only Mark Travers (31) and David Watson (30) conceding more across their first 10 starts in the competition. He’s also conceded two or more goals in his last nine games, with Sergio Rico the last goalkeeper to do so in more consecutive starts (13 between January and April 2019 for Fulham).

15:03

United get this Premier League clash under way. Hamer with the first pass.

14:59

Wolves won their last two league meetings with United in the 2020-21 season, last winning more consecutively against the Blades between 1954 and 1955 (four). Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get the game started.

14:50

Wolves make two alterations to the team that drew with Newcastle. Pedro Neto misses out after injuring his hamstring against the Magpies. Kalajdzic starts up front, with Hwang and Cunha supporting him on either side. The away team also change their structure to a back three, with Gomes moving into centre-back. As a result, Ait-Nouri and Semedo move further up to give the away side width. Doyle is picked ahead of Traore in a straight swap in the midfield.

14:46

United make two changes to the side that were thrashed by Arsenal in their previous match. Baldock returns from injury and starts his first game in two months after coming off the bench against the Gunners. He replaces Slimane. As a result, the hosts move from two centre-backs to three, with Bogle and Thomas pushing up the pitch on the wings. Archer starts in the attack and comes in for McAtee, who drops onto the bench.

14:42

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Fabio Silva, Jonny Otto, Pablo Sarabia, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

14:42

WOLVES (3-4-2-1): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Tommy Doyle, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-Chan; Sasa Kalajdzic.

14:38

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: John Fleck, Benie Traore, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee, William Osula, Andre Brooks, Jordan Amissah.

14:38

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; George Baldock, Auston Trusty, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Vinicius Souza, Oliver Norwood, Gustavo Hamer, Luke Thomas; Rhian Brewster, Cameron Archer.

14:30

Wolves are one of the teams in form in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last five matches. In that time, Gary O’Neil’s men handed Manchester City their first defeat of the season and came from behind to beat Bournemouth. Additionally, they earned hard-fought draws against Luton Town, Aston Villa and Newcastle United. Hwang Hee-chan scored their second against the Magpies in a 2-2 draw last time out, with the South Korea international netting for the sixth consecutive league game at the Molineux. Some had predicted Wolves to be battling against relegation this season, but they have defied early expectations and are sitting comfortably in 12th place, seven points ahead of the bottom three.

14:30

The Blades are at the bottom of the Premier League table and have only collected one point from their opening 10 matches. Since drawing with Everton at the start of September, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have lost their last six fixtures, conceding 22 goals. Their poor run of results includes an 8-0 loss against Newcastle United and a 5-0 thumping versus Arsenal in their previous outing, with Eddie Nketiah netting a hat-trick. As a result, United are already five points behind 17th-placed Bournemouth. The hosts will be looking to get their first win on the board but will have to improve their recent league form against Wolves. The Blades have lost three of their last five against them at Bramall Lane, as many as they had in their previous 22 meetings (winning 10 and drawing nine).

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Sheffield United and Wolves at Bramall Lane.

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…