Sheffield United vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Tottenham will try to finish Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge with a morale-boosting victory, as the Premier League says goodbye to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

If you flipped Tottenham's season the other way around — just one win in six to start, but a 10-game unbeaten run to finish — Spurs fans would be over the moon at what the summer and next season might hold. Instead, they burst out of the starting gate and fell flat on their faces down the home stretch, raising more questions than answers ahead of what is sure to be a full-on rebuild during the summer transfer window. If ever there were a perfect opponent against whom to close out the campaign…

Sheffield United were sentenced to relegation back to the EFL Championship weeks ago and have continued to struggle in the interim, losing their last six PL games and picking up just three points (three draws) from their last 13. The Blades have won just three league games all season and conceded 101 goals through 37 games (most all-time in the Premier League) while scoring just 35.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11 am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: Oliver McBurnie (thigh), John Egan (ankle), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Osborn (thigh), Oliver Arblaster (calf), Andre Brooks (illness)

Tottenham focus, team news

OUT: Richarlison (calf), Yves Bissouma (knee), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Timo Werner (thigh), Ben Davies (calf), Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (knee)