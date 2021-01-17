Sheffield United vs Tottenham LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sheffield United host Tottenham at Bramall Lane looking to build on their first Premier League victory midweek against Newcastle.

Spurs meanwhile dropped two points against relegation candidates Fulham with Jose Mourinho looking to keep pace in the battle for a top four finish with Leicester and Everton enjoying fine seasons alongside title contenders Liverpool, Manchester City and leaders Manchester United.

Chris Wilder’s side soundly beat Spurs last season in this fixture, with Sander Berge, Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie scoring in a 3-1 victory, and a win here would take them to within eight points of safety, while Spurs would temporarily move into fourth if they can claim the full three points. Mourinho has pinpointed the key to victory today and insists it’s very simple: "We need to score the goals we can and not make mistakes that punish us. If you compare Hugo's (Lloris) performance with (Alphonse) Areola's performance on Wednesday, you have an answer. That's it. It looks complicated but it's simple, a basic analysis of the game. Apart from that we can discuss many, many things, of course I don't want, I'm the first one to dig deep to try to understand what my team can improve and has to improve. I am the first one to do it. Going to the basics, you score goals, kill matches, you don't score goals, you stay in the limit. If you don't make a defensive mistake you end by winning, if you make a defensive mistake you can be punished.”

Follow live goal and score updates from Bramall Lane here, plus analysis and reaction in the first game on this Premier League Sunday, plus there will be build-up and team news for the big one at Anfield:

