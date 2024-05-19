Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Sheffield United FC 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

16:49

HUGE CHANCE! Maddison missed from point blank range as he was played through by Son with a reverse pass. But the keeper spread himself and the English midfielder couldn’t place the ball into the goal to double their lead.

16:47

Tottenham’s goalkeeper has had more touches to this point, 13, than the Blades striker, Archer, who has only had 11 touches.

16:45

Sheffield United are getting frustrated. A number of needless fouls being committed, with the latest from Brereton Diaz.

16:40

Spurs are starting to play some delightful passing football as they move the ball forward from defence. The shape of them not remaining conventional as they look to drag defenders out of position and open up the defence to create a chance.

16:39

Cynical foul be Souza, as he stops the Spurs counter attack.

16:39

The Blades look inspired after Archer’s effort. Once again looking to go at Spurs and are creating a number of half chances as Hamer strikes his effort into the Spurs defender.

16:38

CHANCE! Archer drags his effort wide of goal after a perfect counter attack. A poor touch made it harder for the striker. A long ball forward was played into Archer but he couldn’t hit the target. Poor from the striker.

16:35

Spurs are hitting efforts towards goal at will now. Porro with an effort from outside the box forcing a save out of Foderingham, palming it away for a corner.

16:33

Postecoglou’s side have had 71 per cent of possession to this point.

16:32

DOUBLE CHANCE! Spurs strike the post first from a Bentancur strike, as he tried to pass it into the net but it struck the post. But the ball was then quickly worked to Son and the South Korean struck it at goal and the keeper was able to push it away, with it being at a good height for him.

16:29

Spurs are finding it very easy now as Sheffield United have dropped off the visitors into a compact defensive shape, allowing the visitors to have the ball.

16:27

After a slow start to the game where they struggled to deal with the pressure of the Blades, Spurs have now calmed down and are playing their usual possession style game and are dictating proceedings.

16:24

Kulusevski almost made it 2-0. A brilliant pass through the defence by Maddison but the Swede can’t strike this one across the keeper into the goal as Foderingham gets down sharply and denies him with his right hand.

16:22

Play is back underway.

16:20

There is a break in play. The referee has stopped play after being told about an incident in the crowd. Believed to be a medical emergency. Play will continue once the referee deems it safe to do so.

16:16

Assist Heung-Min Son

16:15

The Blades have been relentless this opening period, giving Spurs no time on the ball and causing the visitors problems when they come forward. The home fans will be wondering where this sort of performance has been all season.

16:12

Brereton Diaz with another chance. A superb ball over the top by Hamer but the striker could only turn his effort onto the post from the edge of the six-yard-box. Spurs are struggling.

16:10

The Blades have started the game brightly and caught Spurs cold. Two chances in the opening period for Sheffield United as Hamer strikes his free-kick straight at Vicario.

16:07

Osborn replaced due to injury following a heavy challenge, de Souza is on to replace him.

16:07

Chance! Brereton Diaz hammers the ball over the bar after the home side pounced on a defensive error. A poor header allowed Osborn to play it into the Chilean international but he could not apply the finish.

16:02

KICK OFF! Tottenham get the game underway.

16:00

The teams are lined out on the pitch ready for the whistle, this promises to be a fun affair.

15:45

Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Manor Solomon, Fraser Forster, Destiny Udogie, Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso and Timo Werner will all watch on from the sidelines. Micky van de Ven will continue as an emergency left-back and Spurs have brought Kulusevski into the starting line-up while Son continues up front. The South Korean has matched his second-best tally in Premier League goals this season along with 2020-21, and six goals off his tally of 23 in 2021-22.

15:45

Chris Basham and Rhys Norrington-Davies miss out, along with captain John Egan, the Irishman’s contract expiring this summer at the club. Anel Ahmedhodzic is back in the starting XI after missing last week due to suspension, while Mason Holgate returns to the squad after missing out last week. Brereton will look to claim the club’s top scorer accolade considering Mc Burnie is on the bench, with both currently tied on six goals apiece this campaign.

15:30

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBS: Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman, Dane Scarlett, Mikey Moore, Jamie Donley

15:30

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr, Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski; Son Heung-Min

15:30

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Adam Davies, Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Vinicius Souza, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee, Mason Holgate, Andre Brooks, Daniel Jebbison

15:30

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Jack Robinson, Auston Trusty, Anel Ahmedhodzic; Max Lowe, Ben Osborn, Oliver Arblaster, Gustavo Hamer, Jayden Bogle; Ben Brereton, Cameron Archer

15:30

Tottenham’s hopes of Champions League football ended with their defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday, yet the north London side need a point to ensure fifth place and deny Chelsea’s late surge up the table. Having lost five of their last six Premier League fixtures Spurs will hope to round their season off positively and all the signs indicate they will, having lost their final league game in just one of the last 13 seasons and Ange Postecoglou having an aggregate score of 11-0 from his final fixtures with Celtic.

15:30

Sheffield United will be looking to regain some pride on the final day after a long hard season. The Blades currently hold the joint third worst points tally, 16 points, in Premier League history with the 2018-19 Huddersfield Town performance. A win on the final day would bring an end to the nine-game winless Premier League run at Brammall Lane for Chris Wilder’s side, and would be the perfect way to create optimism for United fans going into the Championship next campaign. And having won their final game of the previous three seasons there is hope they can do so again.

15:30

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the final day Premier League fixture between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspurs.

15:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…