Is Sheffield United vs Southampton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Sheffield United host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades’ produced a momentous upset last time out, defeating high-flying Aston Villa despite Phil Jagielka’s red card. However, they face yet more injury problems, with Chris Wilder joking he may even have to move striker Oli McBurnie into defence.

Those three points may give Sheffield United a glimmer of hope, but it would still take something close to a miracle to see them escape relegation this season. The club remain rooted to the bottom of the table on 14 points, leaving them a further 12 adrift from safety.

Meanwhile, Southampton’s miserable run of form has seen them drawn into the fringes of an unlikely relegation battle. The Saints enjoyed a terrific first half of the season and were vying for a European place, but eight defeats in their last nine league games have seen them slip down the table and they are now just seven points clear of the bottom three.

A draw against Chelsea a fortnight ago raised hopes the Saints may finally turn their form around, however, defeats against Leeds and Everton have only seen their morale plummet further since that hollowing 9-0 defeat by Manchester United. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday 6 March.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:45pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Phil Jagielka is suspended while Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham and John Egan are all out injured. Jack Robinson is also expected to miss out, as is Jayden Bogle.

Takumi Minamino, Kyle Walker-Peters and Ibrahima Diallo are all racing to be fit in time to feature, however, the match will come too soon for Theo Walcott, Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Ampadu, Bryan, Lowe; Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Lundstram, Stevens; McGoldrick, McBurnie

Southampton: McCarthy; Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu, Bertrand; Redmond, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Minamino; Ings, Adams

What are the odds?

Sheffield United - 11/4

Draw - 9/4

Southampton - 21/20