Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

15:54

HALF-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

15:54

Gibbs-White collects the ball in the midfield and starts an attack for Forest. Hudson-Odoi and Montiel have a role in the midfield, with the right-back then rolling a pass down the wing to Elanga, but he scuffs a poor cross.

15:51

OVER! Gibbs-White has possession outside of the box, with options on either side. However, he goes alone, blasting his strike well over the bar from a distance. Wood is not happy, as that was a wasted chance.

15:51

Elanga has had a frustrating half on the right side of Forest's attack, only having 17 touches. He has been kept quiet by Robinson, who is sticking with him well.

15:48

Hudson-Odoi has time and space outside the box and looks to recreate his earlier goal, but doesn't get any curl on his right-footed strike from distance, with his effort going harmlessly wide for a goal-kick.

15:47

There will be seven minutes of additional time.

15:46

Forest have held possession for the last two minutes but haven’t been able to find a way through the Blades' defence. Gibbs-White is looking to create something for the Tricky Trees, but his throughball into Elanga is intercepted.

15:44

BAR! Wood has to score! Montiel slides a pass down the right to Gibbs-White, who drives a first-time cross into the heart of the box. Wood gets above Trusy but rattles the bar from close range.

15:43

Elanga drives inside from the right and has options ahead of him, but puts too much power on his pass through to Montiel and straight out for a goal-kick.

15:43

The Blades cause panic in Forest's box from the following corner, with Ahmedhodzic knocking his header through to Archer. However, the forward hits his downward strike against the ground and over the bar from close range.

15:41

SAVE AGAIN! Sels makes another important save to keep the score level! Brooks has possession on the left and rolls a pass into Hamer, who pushes past Gibbs-White and blasts his effort towards the top-left corner. However, Sels gets across to push it over the bar.

15:39

SAVE! What a stop from Sels. Archer races forward and flicks the ball around Boly to get around the defender. He runs down the right side of the box and is one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but the Forest man rushes off his line to block his effort.

15:39

Forest haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 Premier League away games. Since beating Newcastle 3-1 in their first game on the road under Nuno, the Tricky Trees are now winless in their last seven (drawing two and losing five). They have only created an xG of 0.31 compared to the Blades’ 1.14 so far, but are level. However, the spell of momentum has ended, with the Blades looking lively.

15:37

CHANCE! Hamer rolls a wonderful pass into Brereton-Diaz, who turns past Danilo brilliantly inside the box. The forward has Archer to his right but goes alone and has his effort blocked by Murillo.

15:35

Boly flicks a cross behind to give the Blades a corner on the right. The Blades play it short, moving it out to Hamer on the edge, but he drives his low right-footed strike just wide of the left post.

15:34

CHANCE! Archer collects possession on the left and rolls a pass to the edge towards Brooks, who has his shot blocked. The Blades keep possession, with Bogle getting down the right side of the box, but his effort deflects behind off Murillo.

15:33

The Blades were playing with confidence after scoring, but Forest now have the momentum after netting a superb equaliser.

15:31

United are now just two goals away from becoming the second side in Premier League history to concede 100 goals in a single campaign, after Swindon Town in 1993-94 (100 in 42 games). The Blades would be just the third team to do so in a top-flight season with a maximum of 20 teams, after Darwen in 1891-92 (112 in 26 games) and Leicester in 1908-09 (102 in 38 games).

15:28

Assist Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira

15:28

OVER! Gibbs-White rolls a pass down the left side of the box through to Wood, who refuses to shoot and is forced back. He finds Hudson-Odoi, who slides it across to Danilo outside the box, but his effort deflects over the bar.

15:24

After an extended stoppage, Sels can continue.

15:23

Turner is getting ready on the bench, but Sels is back on his feet and should be able to continue.

15:21

CHANCE! Archer races through the middle and is one-on-one with Sels, but Murillo races back brilliantly to slide the ball away before colliding with his goalkeeper, who needs medical assistance.

15:20

The last time United were relegated from the Premier League (2020-21), they won their first game after their relegation was confirmed (1-0 v Brighton). Indeed, relegated sides have avoided defeat in their next match after their relegation was confirmed on four of the last seven occasions (winning three and drawing one, excluding times teams went down on the final day). They have started well today and will be looking to collect their fourth league win of the season.

15:18

GOALLLL! BRERETON-DIAZ SCORES! 1-0 TO THE BLADES! The hosts take the lead! Brereton-Diaz thunders his strike down the left side of the goal, with Sels diving the other way. That was a confident penalty!

15:17

Yellow Card Gonzalo Ariel Montiel

15:17

PENALTY TO THE BLADES! Brereton-Diaz pushes the ball past Montiel in the box, with the Argentine sliding through the Blades forward to concede a clear penalty.

15:15

Montiel is back on his feet and will be able to continue after clashing with Trusty's knee. That will be a boost for manager Nuno, who has already lost right-back Williams through injury.

15:15

Montiel slips as he goes to jump for the ball against Trusty and clatters into the knee of the Blades man. He needs medical treatment.

15:13

Forest will target this contest as their best chance to get a win out of their final three fixtures. With Luton drawing with Everton yesterday, the Tricky Trees will go three points clear of the relegation zone with a victory against a side that haven’t triumphed in their previous 11 top-flight outings.

15:12

Robinson spots space ahead of him and drives into Forest's box before having his shot blocked. The Tricky Trees look to break forward through Elanga, but Osborn makes a brilliant recovery tackle to stop the attack.

15:10

Aina and Hudson-Odoi combine down the left before the winger drops the ball back to Gibbs-White, who switches possession onto his right foot before whipping a cross towards the back post. He is looking for Elanga, but it goes behind for a goal-kick.

15:08

Forest drive a pass out of the defence and through to Wood, who looks to flick a pass to his left and through to Gibbs-White. However, he slips as he runs towards it, with the home fans cheering loudly. He’s not getting a warm reception from his former club.

15:07

Ahmedhodzic steps out of the defence and races forward with possession. Forest fail to put him under pressure until he reaches the edge of the box, where he is eventually crowded out.

15:05

Wood will be hoping for better luck in front of goal after a frustrating outing against City. The forward registered an xG of 0.94, more than the entire Citizens’ side (0.87), but failed to convert two chances from close range on either side of half-time when the Tricky Trees were only one goal behind! A huge chance has already come and gone!

15:05

WIDE! Forest have a massive chance to go ahead! Gibbs-White surges forward down the right and curls a delightful cross over to Wood on the left side of the box. The forward is free, but he blasts his first-time effort just wide of the left post. Some of the away fans thought he had scored!

15:04

The Blades win an early free-kick in Forest's half. Hamer whips it in from the right with his right foot, but Danilo heads it up the pitch from the edge. A poor cross from the midfielder.

15:02

The Blades get the ball rolling in this Premier League match.

14:59

This is United’s first home Premier League match against Forest since October 1992, a goalless draw at Bramall Lane. They are unbeaten in their last four top-flight home games against Forest (winning three and drawing one) since a 3-1 defeat in August 1967. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

14:49

Forest make two alterations to the team that lost 2-0 to City in their last match. Montiel comes in at right-back to replace Williams, who is injured. Yates also comes in for Niakhate.

14:44

The Blades make one change to the side that were thrashed 5-1 by Newcastle in their previous Premier League outing. It comes in the defence, with Robinson returning to captain the team, replacing Holgate. McAtee and Brewster return to the bench after being sidelined through injury.

14:39

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Matt Turner, Ibrahim Sangare, Cheikhou Kouyate, Taiwo Awoniyi, Harry Toffolo, Nicolas Dominguez, Moussa Niakhate, Giovanni Reyna, Divock Origi.

14:39

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matz Sels; Gonzalo Montiel, Willy-Arnaud Boly, Murillo, Ola Aina; Ryan Yates, Danilo; Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Chris Wood.

14:34

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Rhian Brewster, Ivo Grbic, Oliver Norwood, Vinicius Souza, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee, Mason Holgate, William Osula.

14:34

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Auston Trusty, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks, Ben Osborn; Ben Brereton-Diaz, Cameron Archer.

14:30

Forest won two of their first three Premier League matches under Nuno Espirito Santo to ease relegation fears. However, the Tricky Trees have since been victorious in two of their previous 15 outings in the top flight and are only above the drop zone on goal difference after Luton drew 1-1 with Everton yesterday. The visitors hosted champions Manchester City in their last match, losing 2-0 despite creating an xG (expected goals) of 1.93 to the Citizens' 0.87. Chris Wood missed two massive opportunities to level the score after Josko Gvardiol's opener before Erling Haaland came off the bench to double City's lead. The Tricky Trees are also waiting for the results of their appeal against a four-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules, which could have a massive impact on the relegation battle.

14:30

The Blades are at the bottom of the Premier League and are playing for pride after being relegated from the top flight in their previous outing. United had to beat the Magpies to keep their unlikely survival hopes alive and took the lead at St James' Park through Anel Ahmedhodzic. However, Chris Wilder's sides defensive frailties showed again, going on to lose 5-1. It has been a dismal season for the Blades, who have only won three of their 35 outings, conceding a massive 97 goals.

14:30

Hello and welcome to live commentary for the Premier League clash between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…