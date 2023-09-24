Sheffield United vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Anthony Gordon celebrates his strike at Bramall Lane (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Sheffield United FC 0 - 7 Newcastle United FC

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

18:14

Substitution Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura Lewis Kieran Hall

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

18:13

Newcastle are only the third side in Premier League history to record seven different goalscorers in a single game - own goals excluded - after Chelsea versus Aston Villa in December 2012 and Man Utd versus Southampton in February 2021.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

18:07

Yellow Card Vinicius de Souza Costa

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

18:07

Substitution James John McAtee Christopher Paul Basham

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

18:05

Goal Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

18:05

After Traore plays him through on the right side of the box, Ahmedhodzic blazes over the crossbar from a tight angle. It was a half-chance, really, but that sums up Sheffield United's day.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

18:01

Substitution Miguel Ángel Almirón Rejala Sandro Tonali

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

18:01

Substitution Callum Eddie Graham Wilson Alexander Isak

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

18:00

Assist Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

18:00

Newcastle have now scored 13 goals in their opening six games of a league season for the first time since the 1994-95 campaign, when they racked up no less than 22.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:57

Substitution Gustavo Martin Emilio Hamer Anis Ben Slimane

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:55

Newcastle think they've bagged a fifth goal, but after Gordon has a close-range shot saved by Foderingham and Almiron converts at the back post, the flag goes up for offside.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:55

Substitution Oliver James Norwood Thomas Davies

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:53

Goal Anthony Michael Gordon

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:53

Since the start of last season, only Erling Haaland (43) and Harry Kane (30) have scored more Premier League goals than Newcastle striker Wilson (22), who has got his name on the scoresheet again today.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:48

Assist Kieran John Trippier

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:48

Archer topples over under a challenge from Almiron, who has tracked back towards his own box. No free-kick is awarded, though, before Botman goes down heavily after an aerial duel and the action is paused.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:46

Clutching his jaw, Vinicius stays down after a challenge, but only a free-kick is awarded to Sheffield United. He soon resumes his place in midfield.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:44

A rare bright light in a grim day for Sheffield United so far, McAtee buzzes through to the right byline, but he can't quite pick out one of his team-mates and then Traore commits a foul to gift Newcastle a free-kick.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:41

Neither side has taken the initiative early on in this second half, and Newcastle hardly need to raise the tempo given their substantial lead; the onus will be on the home side to spark something.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:37

Newcastle kick off, and we are back under way at Bramall Lane!

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:37

Substitution Jayden Ian Bogle Bénie Adama Traoré

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:35

Sheffield United have now failed to score a first-half goal in five of their six Premier League games this season, and it would require a miraculous turnaround for them to produce at least three after the break. Will Newcastle step off the gas, though, with a midweek cup clash against Manchester City in mind?

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:29

Following a balanced first 20 minutes, Newcastle United have run riot at Bramall Lane, slaying Sheffield United with a clinical first-half performance. The Magpies lead by three - partly thanks to two goals from set-pieces - and could even have stretched their advantage further. Having started the game with a few promising forays forward, the Blades have since been blunted, and Heckingbottom's boys seem set to continue their winless run since promotion.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:25

HALF-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 0-3 NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:23

SHARP STOP! Having come on as an early substitute, Gordon has excelled. He runs past two defenders as if they are not there, then sees a deflected shot from the left tipped over by Foderingham!

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:22

The home side remain penned inside their own defensive third, desperately hoping for the referee's whistle to rescue them: after a bright enough start, it's become a real horror show for Sheffield United.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:20

It's like a hot knife through butter at Bramall Lane now, as Newcastle flood forward again and an overlapping run by Trippier sees the Magpies' skipper reach the right byline. However, his cross is then overhit and goes straight out for a goal-kick.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:19

As six minutes of stoppage time are indicated by the offcials, Egan intervenes with a block after Anderson drives to the edge of the box and lets fly with a powerful shot.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:17

SAVE! Foderingham stops Wilson from making it four! Gordon slips a throughball into the Newcastle striker, but the latter's low shot is turned behind for a corner from close range!

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:16

Pope comes out quickly to make a decisive kicked clearance when Archer is nearly clean through on goal, but the flag then goes up for offside against the young striker in any case.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:14

Today's game is the earliest that Sheffield United have ever conceded three goals from the start of a Premier League match (35th min), surpassing a fixture in February 1994 versus Ipswich Town (36th min).

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:13

Bogle gets away with a clumsy challenge on Gordon in the area, as both referee and the VAR ignore Newcastle's penalty claims. Sheffield United are falling apart here, and they are simply hanging on for half-time.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:06

Goal Sven Adriaan Botman

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:05

Yellow Card Jack Robinson

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:03

First, Trippier flashes a dangerous cross just wide of the goal from the left, then Gordon tricks his way to the byline and wins his team a corner - that's better from Newcastle.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:02

Assist Kieran John Trippier

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:01

Goal Daniel Johnson Burn

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

17:00

After Robinson has an attempt saved, Almiron concedes a corner. Then, Pope flaps at the subsequent set-piece delivery and Hamer fires over the top: Newcastle have not defended convincingly so far today.

16:58

Yellow Card Anel AhmedhodÅ¾iÄ

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:58

Sheffield United have lost three from four after falling behind this season, and the Yorkshire club have also failed to win in their last 15 Premier League matches when conceding the opening goal.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:53

Sheffield United have averaged fewer shots per game than any other Premier League side this season (8.2) but have already had four attempts today.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:53

Goal Sean David Longstaff

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:51

Sheffield United threaten again, as Hamer has a shot blocked by Schar just inside the area before Vinicius tests Pope with a centrally placed strike from 20 yards out.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:49

Wilson latches on to a ball up from the back, haring into the box from the right, but Norwood is sufficiently alert to block his route to goal and does well to dispossess him.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:46

Again arriving near the left byline, Thomas skews a volleyed attempt well wide of the near post, after McAtee had danced through the visitors' defence and sent over a delicate cross from the right.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:43

Play remains paused as Barnes limps off with help from Newcastle's medics, and Howe is readying the winger's replacement near the touchline.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:43

Substitution Harvey Lewis Barnes Anthony Michael Gordon

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:43

As Newcastle gradually move forward through the thirds, play is brought to a halt as Barnes sits down on the turf and seems like he's unable to continue. It must be a muscular injury, as he was not involved in a particularly physical challenge.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:40

A throughball from Almiron releases Wilson on the right side of the area, but with Egan paying the striker close attention he can only drag a tame shot straight at Foderingham.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:38

Intense pressing from Wilson and Almiron puts Egan in trouble at the back, and following a hurried clearance Sheffield United are happy to be awarded a throw-in deep inside their own territory.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:36

A switch of play by Bogle wrongfoots the Newcastle defence, but Trippier covers across well to block a goalbound effort by Thomas, struck from a tight angle on the left side of the area.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:34

After a prolonged spell of aerial pinball - rarely seen in the modern Premier League - Newcastle come away with the ball and begin their patient passing patterns. We're set for a clash of styles today.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:32

The hosts kick off, and we are under way in Sheffield!

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:31

The players are out on the pitch at Bramall Lane, where a minute's silence will be observed as Sheffield United pay tribute to Maddy Cusack, a midfielder at the Women's Championship club, who died on Wednesday at the age of 27.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:23

Making four changes to the Newcastle XI that started in Milan, Eddie Howe brings in Anderson, Almiron and Barnes, with Wilson replacing Isak up front; Tonali, Murphy and Gordon are also demoted to the bench. Meanwhile, midfield duo Joelinton and Joe Willock remain absent due to injury.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:19

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom makes two changes to the side that started last week's defeat in London, with captain Egan returning to the back three and Norwood brought into central midfield. Oli McBurnie was sent off in the dying minutes of the Blades' defeat to Spurs so must serve a suspension; Cameron Archer leads the line up front.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:15

SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:15

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Elliot Anderson, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:11

SUBS: Adam Davies, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, Tom Davies, Andre Brooks, Yasser Larouci, Benie Traore, Anis Ben Slimane, Femi Seriki.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:11

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-1-1): Wes Foderingham; Jack Robinson, John Egan, Anel Ahmedhodzic; Jayden Bogle, Vinicius Souza, Oliver Norwood, James McAtee, Luke Thomas; Gustavo Hamer; Cameron Archer.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:07

Newcastle United hosted Brentford last weekend, when they returned to winning ways after three successive Premier League losses thanks to a 1-0 victory. They were then back in Champions League group-stage action for the first time since the 2002-03 season, beginning their continental campaign with a goalless draw against Milan at San Siro. Today, the Magpies will aim to pick up their first league points on the road, having lost both away matches so far - just one fewer defeat than in the whole of last season.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:05

Heading into the final game of the Premier League's sixth matchday, Sheffield United have only one point on the board following a painful defeat last time out. The Blades suffered a 2-1 loss to Tottenham despite looking set for victory, as Spurs eventually equalised in the 98th minute and produced a winner two minutes later. Now, they host a team they have beaten only once in the clubs' last seven league meetings, losing each of the other six.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

16:01

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane!

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

15:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…